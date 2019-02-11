Dell Lattitude 7390 2-IN-1: This laptop is a classy work companion

Dell Lattitude 7390 2-IN-1

Generally speaking, laptops are still preferred by a lot of people for the simple reason that they give you the components of a desktop computer packed into a portable unit that you can take anywhere. They (laptops) are capable of undertaking heavy office-related tasks, even for playing a game, video editing or watching a movie. No wonder, working on the move or away from the office is a lot more convenient when using a laptop than a desktop.

Recently, we got our hands on the Dell Latitude 7390 2-in-1, an ideal machine for a smooth, versatile PC experience. It comes in a beautiful design you will be proud to carry with you. No matter where work takes you—whether you are on the go, at the desk or working from the cafe— this Dell laptop can be your ideal companion. You can work in luxury with this 13-inch Full HD 2-in-1 convertible featuring an attractive display, Intel Core 8th Gen processor, great battery life and sufficient security features to keep you productive anywhere. It retails for Rs 1,14,990; we take a look at some of its features and performance.

At only 1.34 kg, the Latitude 7390 2-in-1 travels wherever you go. It’s thin and light enough to fit in any carrying case that works with your lifestyle, from briefcases to gym bags. The laptop features a durable, built-to-last chassis that has undergone extensive military-grade MIL-STD 810G testing that ensures your system can withstand real-world conditions. The laptop offers very good flexibility too—with tent, laptop, stand and media mode you can view your work from nearly any angle without having to slow down. Multiple display modes, a 2-button touchpad and an optional backlit keyboard provide even more layers of viewing versatility, by letting you see more of your tasks in any light.

You can stay engaged during your day and discover great flexibility with a touch screen that lets you quickly access applications or use an optional active pen for fast note taking. Designed for busy professionals, the Dell Active Pen allows you to easily take notes and stay organised. The active stylus pen (comes separately for Rs 4,500) enabled by Wacomm technology creates a more lifelike pen-to-paper experience with less lag and it attaches magnetically to your 2-in-1 so it is always nearby. An upgraded Microsoft Precision touchpad allows for improved gesture controls and swiping.

Probing the innards, the Latitude 7390 2-in-1 has up to 16GB LPDDR3 memory and up to 1TB of PCIe storage, sufficient enough to hold all of your projects and keeps them running up to speed. You will experience faster performance that lasts longer using the latest 8th Generation Intel Core I processors, PCIe NVMe flash storage and advanced battery technology.

Overall, the stylish Dell Latitude 7390 2-in-1 is a true always ‘on-the-go’ champion. It is designed to go wherever your busy lifestyle takes you – whether it’s a hectic round of meetings, a crammed international schedule, or a well-deserved vacation. It is sleek and compact and a powerful machine when it comes to work. In short, a good combination of speed, efficiency and power.

> Estimated street price: Rs 1,14,990