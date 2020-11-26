Dell Latitude 9510: This PC makes your work-life easier

There’s no need to carry chargers, adapters, hot spots or to find a conference phone with this Dell laptop.

Cooped up in our homes for close to nine months now, our work and entertainment devices—laptops, tablets, mobile phones, TVs—are bearing the brunt of our office and education-related work overload. So much so that many among us have experienced device-related breakdowns during these pandemic times, leaving us high and dry. Physical damage, power surges or hard disk failure are cited as key reasons for computer breakdowns. In short, if you are on the lookout for a new machine that is sturdily built and comes packed with new technology, Dell Latitude 9510 can be a good option. This is a new-age notebook computer infused with modern technology that adapts to you; let me explain how.

Before I deep-dive into the finer nuances of this Dell creation, it is pertinent to highlight that when it comes to productivity at work, Dell Latitude PCs are quite sought-after in the market. They are ideal for senior working professionals as well as students (provided they can afford them). I have been using the Dell Latitude 9510 for over a fortnight now, I reckon it is an all-and-all out business machine (the best I have come across in recent months), a nice-looking laptop that lets you get your work done smartly and in an efficient manner.

Dell officials say the Latitude 9510 has been designed with the finest details in mind—to be smaller and thinner than ever before, with a larger display and a superior experience. “The new Latitude 9510 delivers on what enterprise users seek—the longest battery life of any 15-inch business PC with a target of up to 34 hours, 5G-ready design, powerful audio features, and intelligent solutions that increase productivity,” they point out.

By any yardstick, the major highlight in the Latitude 9510 has to be the Dell Optimiser— built-in Artificial Intelligence software that learns how you work and continuously adapts to your style to create a smarter, more personal experience. The result? Improved system responsiveness, better application performance, and smarter use of battery power. Basically, this is an innovative piece of software that learns to adjust performance and battery based on your usage habits. It starts to pick up on your patterns after as little as an hour, but once you work with it for a few weeks, it learns how you use your apps and will keep the performance of your five most-used apps the snappiest. It also learns when you are usually plugged in and for how long, to help with power management as well.

The Latitude 9510 is pretty lightweight and portable, and is available in laptop or 2-in-1 (our trial unit) form factor. There’s even Dell Active Pen (in Latitude 2-in1) that allows you to easily take notes and stay organised. An attractive brushed aluminum design with diamond-cut edges give it a sophisticated style with a new keyboard and touchpad that feels as good as it looks. The build quality is very sturdy, its good-sounding speakers are situated one on each side of the keyboard.

Moving on to the screen, the Latitude 9510 comes with very good real estate— 15-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080) display with WVA Touch that is anti-reflective and anti-smudge, aptly supported by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 DX. The right edge of the chassis houses the 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB port while the left side carries an SD card port, two USB Type-C ports and an HDMI port.

Our trial unit was powered by Intel Core i7 (10th Gen) processor with 8GB LPDDR3 RAM and 512GB SSD. The operating system the machine supports are Microsoft Windows 10 Pro 64 bit and Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64 bit).

The battery is another strong point of the Latitude 9510. There’s no need to carry chargers, adapters, hot spots or to find a conference phone with this Dell laptop. It breaks records with the longest run time of any 15-inch business PC, 18- targeting a 30-hour battery life.

In summary, there’s a lot you’ll love in this Dell 15-inch laptop—gorgeous and lightweight design, excellent battery life and numerous powerful components that power it. Prices start at a steep `1,49,000, but take my word, it is a brilliant performer and hence finds a strong mention.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Display: 15-inch 16:9 FHD (1920 x 1080) WVA Touch

Processor: Intel Core i7 (10th Gen) processor

Operating system: Microsoft Windows 10 Pro 64 bit

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Memory & storage: 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 512GB SSD

Battery: 52WHr

Estimated street price: Rs 1,49,000+