Dell Latitude 9510 launched in India: Decoding world’s most intelligent 5G-ready business laptop

Dell has launched the Latitude 9510 in India.

Dell made quite a splash with its new Latitude 9510 business laptop at CES 2020. The Latitude series has long been seen as Dell’s answer to Lenovo’s ThinkPad line, and also Apple’s MacBook Pro. With the Latitude 9510, Dell is offering a sleek and portable all-metal design (that you can get in both convertible and conventional form factors) with a near-edge-to-edge display, heavily inspired from the XPS, 10th Gen Intel Core processors with vPro support, and over 30 hours of battery life. There’s also a 5G modem and Wi-Fi 6 for next-generation connectivity.

Dell claims the Latitude 9510 is the world’s most intelligent business laptop. It claims it’s the most secure too. Intelligence and security are two aspects that have become very critical for maintaining business continuity amid the ongoing pandemic crisis. Tech that adapts to users who are in turn trying to adapt to the current situation quickly and effortlessly, is the need of the hour. The Latitude 9510 is now available in India. Financial Express Online spoke exclusively with Vivekanand Manjeri, Brand Director, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India to try and decode the Dell Latitude 9510 for our readers. Excerpts.

— World’s most intelligent business PC, what does it mean? What makes the device so intelligent?

The Latitude 9510 comes with built-in Artificial Intelligence, powered by the Dell Optimizer Software that makes it the most intelligent 15-inch business PC. It improves performance by learning from the usage and optimizes the system resources accordingly. It extends the runtime by optimizing battery performance and also enhances the audio through noise cancellation and echo reduction technology.

The Dell Latitude supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6.

It improves the productivity, performance, and user experience through system usage analysis and learnings via:

ExpressSign-in, a PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology, that auto wakes and logs in the user via the IR camera and Windows Hello. It locks the laptop automatically when the user walks away, enhancing security and preserving battery life.

ExpressResponse launches applications faster and works without lag. Based on user preferences and machine learning with Intel Adaptix Technology, it switches quickly between applications and improves overall application performance to boost productivity.

AI and ML features adapt to the user’s power consumption and charging patterns. ExpressCharge Boost gains up to 35% charge in 20 minutes.

ExpressCharge automatically gets the battery charged back up to 80% in an hour. If the user is unable to charge the system right away, it will subtly adjust settings to preserve resources by dimming the screen or turning-off the Bluetooth when not in use.

The Intelligent audio system eliminates echoes and background noise, automatically optimized by the software itself for a speakerphone experience. The mics along with the software can improve low range vocals. Irrespective of how many people are speaking, it will detect low vocal range and the Waves Maxx Audio offers an in-person conference experience.

— How is this intelligence going to help businesses?

We believe that businesses are increasingly looking at digital transformation as a prerogative in recent times we have witnessed how technology has been the enabler for workforces who are geographically and culturally distributed.

The Dell Latitude 9510 meets the exact requirements of business leaders who value intelligence, performance, productivity, and convenience. Increasingly enterprises are working towards supporting their workforce with technology that increases productivity and enhances their output. Here we have a business laptop that understands the user and uniquely adjusts to different users’ needs with a built-in AI platform. An intelligent PC offers a stress-free, ready-to-work user experience while empowering IT with automated, open, and intelligent management solution to easily deploy, secure, manage and support all devices within their organization. This is what we have achieved with the Latitude 9510.

Additionally, advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are turning PCs into even smarter and more collaborative companions. They can optimize power and battery life and even become self-sufficient machines that can self-heal and self-advocate for repair – reducing the burden on the user and most importantly reducing the number of IT incidents. This is one of the most important factors for the enterprise and the IT groups that support the workforce.

— What’s more important for a business-class laptop, power, portability, battery life, or connectivity?

For a business-class laptop, while performance and battery life are important, faster connectivity and portability go hand-in-hand, especially for professionals who are always on the move. The Latitude 9510 delivers what business users seek: the longest battery life on any 15-inch business PC with a target of up to 34 hours, 5G-ready design, powerful audio features, and intelligent solutions that increase productivity in an ultra-premium form factor.

— The device supports 5G. How does it do that? Can you describe the modem and e-SIM capabilities? What are some of the tactical advantages of such a solution?

The Latitude 9510 is designed for 5G LTE to help mobile professionals stay connected anywhere, and while traveling. It houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 global 5G modem. The 5G antennas are deftly lodged within the speakers so there’s no compromise on being small and having the best connection. The PC offers eSIM technology that automatically connects to mobile carriers while traveling globally without having to switch SIM cards. It’s more secure, since eSIM is tied to the device, and cannot be transferred. As a backup, a SIM slot is also available.

We are aware that 5G will be mainstream in the next few years, but our customers are ready to be future-proofed now. They are asking for devices that are 5G ready and capable. 5G will bring hyperconnectivity between people and their data and allowing customers quick access to their data will be key. There are numerous other use cases, but that is a priority we’ve heard from our commercial customers.

— How secure is user/business data on this device?

The Dell Latitude 9510 is the most secure commercial PC. Customers can remain confident of their endpoints, that are secure, both below and above the operating system. There is a camera shutter option for added privacy during video calls. All Dell software are thoroughly tested in-house using well-defined software testing processes and various internal audits.

Dell has launched the Latitude 9510 in India at a starting price of Rs 1,49,000.

Besides, the Dell Optimizer is tested for security using independent third-party vendors to identify and address security issues before the software is offered for general use. The test includes, among other things, penetration testing, code analysis, review and attack of API, filesystem, windows/cloud services, Path Manipulation, and privileged vulnerabilities.

Additionally, the new Dell SafeBIOS Events & Indicators of Attack (IoA) further protects the PC by using behavior-based threat detection, at the BIOS level, to detect advanced endpoint threats. When BIOS configuration changes are detected that indicate a potential attack, security and IT teams are quickly alerted in their management consoles, allowing for swift isolation and remediation. SafeBIOS Events & IoA provides IT teams the visibility into BIOS configuration changes and analyses these for potential threats – even during an ongoing attack.

— What sort of applications is the device built “specifically” to run?

The Latitude 9510 understands the users’ preferences and fine-tunes the capability of the laptop to enhance productivity, with time. From the frequency of an application usage to the way it is used, it consequently speeds up the process and makes it more seamless the next time the same application is used. It works on all applications that are frequently used by the senior business professionals such as MS Office Suite of Products, Browser, Office Collaboration tools like Skype & MS Teams.

Dell has launched the Latitude 9510 in India at a starting price of Rs 1,49,000 (exclusive of taxes). Watch this space for our full review of the Dell Latitude 9510 in the days to come.