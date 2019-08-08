Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1: This laptop stays cool while working hard

You can work in luxury with this 14-inch Full HD 2-in-1 laptop featuring an attractive display, 8th Gen Intel Core Processors 4-Core, great battery life and sufficient security features to keep you productive anywhere.

Let’s face it, today’s employees are always on strict deadlines, rushing around the office from task to task (virtually, on their computers); however in their multitasking journey, they tend to be quite merciless on their laptops. Eventually, their work machines begin to freeze up randomly, apps and files take inordinate time to open, even mundane tasks such as bringing the laptop to life becomes an arduous task. In short, there’s a real laptop crisis at hand that threatens to hamper productivity.

Trust me, you won’t face any such issues with the Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1; elegant, light and powerful, this is a new-age laptop for the modern professional. At home, in office or even on the road, you can work in luxury with this 14-inch Full HD 2-in-1 laptop featuring an attractive display, 8th Gen Intel Core Processors 4-Core, great battery life and sufficient security features to keep you productive anywhere. It is a Windows 10 laptop that retails for `1,35,000 onwards (plus GST), it comes with a few accessories that go best with the laptop, such as the dock, stylus, wireless mouse (prices exclusive). We take a look at some of its features

and performance.

I must mention that this is the year Latitude, Dell’s hugely popular enterprise notebook line celebrates 25 years of delivering a great combination of security, manageability and productivity for professionals. Keeping the tradition alive, Latitude 7400 2-in-1 is said to be the world’s smallest commercial 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop that weighs just 1.3kg. It’s finished in a gorgeous new Titan Gray machined aluminum with a hairline brushed design and diamond-cut edges. The magnesium alloy bottom cover is coated in soft-touch paint that looks classy. Its drop-hinge design allows for a more seamless viewing experience with a 4-sided narrow border FHD display, providing a 14-inch screen in a 13-inch body for maximum screen productivity.

Interestingly, this Latitude is said to be the first to use a proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology. It features ExpressSign-in which detects user presence, wakes the system, and immediately scans for facial recognition to log in with Windows Hello. So, no more passwords and waiting. When the user steps away, the machine locks itself to preserve battery life and ensure security. Moreover, ExpressConnect links the device to the best Wi-Fi available and provide faster data transfer than a conventional antenna. For a user, this means getting to work is faster than ever. In addition with ExpressCharge, users can recharge the battery life to 80% in one hour; it provides up to 24 hours on a single charge. It provides support for four different modes for productivity at any angle. Therefore, one can quickly take notes and access your work with touch and active pen support.

An intuitive gyroscope is cleverly built into the design, to maximise user experience. It intelligently manages battery life by determining what surface the computer is resting on, detecting micro shifts and adapting to each users’ style of working. By sensing different power profiles when in tent/tablet/closed mode, it enables a long battery life. I must admit, this is a great piece of workmanship. Also, with Adaptive Thermal Performance, the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 senses its environment and adjusts performance to control the temperature accordingly. The bottom line: If you want a smooth, versatile PC experience, go for this Latitude. Highly recommended.