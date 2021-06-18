Dell Inspiron 15, Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 13 refresh models launched in India: Specs, price and all you need to know

The connectivity features in both the laptops remain similar to that available with dEll Inspiron 14 2-in-1 model.

Dell has launched a host of new Inspiron laptops in the Indian market. The notable Inspiron models launched by the company include Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1, Dell Inspiron 15 in Intel and AMD configurations, Dell Inspiron 14, and Dell Inspiron 13. The big attractions in the newly launched laptop models include spacious touchpad, slim bezels, bigger keycaps and other features which have been claimed to increase usability for the users. So far as the display quality is concerned, the screen quality resolution can be stepped upto QHD.

Dell Inspiron 15, Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 13 India prices

The new Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has been launched with Intel and AMD configurations. The Intel variant of the model will cost Rs 57,990 whereas the latter costs Rs 65,990. Both the variants of the laptops are available for sale in the country. The price of Dell Inspiron 14 on the other hand begins from Rs 44,990. As far as the price of Dell Inspiron 15 is concerned, the Intel variant of the model starts at Rs 48,990 whereas the AMD variant of the same model begins from Rs 57,990. The sale of the model starts today. Another special model launched by the company is Dell Inspiron 13 which will be available for sale at Rs 68,990 but the sale of the model will only begin next month from July 7.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 specs

What stands out as one of the most exciting features in the new model is the ability of the device to be used as a hybrid. Both the Intel and AMD variants of the model will come with a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) touch screen display. The device is being sold with a standing capacity of 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Connectivity options of the device include a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, HDMI port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports among others.

Dell Inspiron 15, Dell Inspiron 14 specs

While the Dell Inspiron 14 comes with a screen of 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) display, the Dell Inspiron 15 model has been studded with 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) display. Both the models have the capacity to enhance their storage and RAM capacity upto 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The connectivity features in both the laptops remain similar to that available with dEll Inspiron 14 2-in-1 model.

Dell Inspiron 13 specs

The model has been equipped with a 13.3-inch QHD+ (2,560×1,600 pixels) display with a peak brightness of 300 nits. The model has also been equipped to function with an expandable memory and RAM of upto 16GB of LPDDR34x RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD. The laptop also comes with a fingerprint reader that has been integrated into the power bu.