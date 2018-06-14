Dell India unveils new commercial desktops, All-in-Ones

Dell has been a consistent leader in All-in-ones in India in the first quarter of 2018, according to the IDC. (IE)

Amid the forecast that the PC market in India is set for a decline in 2018 compared to last year, Dell India on Thursday strengthened its portfolio with launching a new family of commercial desktops and All-in-Ones (AIOs). The new OptiPlex All-in-Ones (AIO) and OptiPlex Family Towers range featuring 8th generation Intel processors will reimagine the desktop to help businesses unleash their full potential. “Of Dell’s 33-year long legacy, OptiPlex has been around for 25 years. From public to BFSI, desktop is truly king. We believe that desktop business with continuous innovation and heightened dependability, will keep advancing in growth,” Indrajit Belgundi, Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group at Dell India, told reporters here.

Dell has been a consistent leader in All-in-ones in India in the first quarter of 2018, according to the IDC. PC shipments in India grew 11.4 per cent in 2017 to 9.56 million units from the previous year, driven primarily by the increase in the quantum of large projects and surge in shipments.

IDC expects the PC market in India to decline in 2018 compared to 2017, impacted by fewer special projects, sluggish enterprise demand along with low SMB refresh demand. “On the consumer business, opportunity is ripe for vendors to drive penetration and increase presence in growing categories like gaming and convertible,” IDC India Associate Research Director Navkendar Singh said recently.

The new Dell portfolio includes “OptiPlex 7760 AIO,” “OptiPlex 7460 AIO,” OptiPlex Tower, Small Form Factor and Micro desktops, The OptiPlex 7060 and 5060 Tower, Small Form Factor and Micro desktops and “OptiPlex 3060”. “OptiPlex 7760 AIO” is 27-inch “InfinityEdge” display device with optional glare-free 4K Ultra HD with HDR and High-Gamut sRGB or Full HD IPS with touch display, next-generation discrete graphics and quad mic array with Waves Maxx technology.

“OptiPlex 7460 AIO” comes with 23.8-inch InfinityEdge display, optimising screen space with edge-to-edge Full HD IPS display technology and numerous port options. OptiPlex Tower, Small Form Factor and Micro desktops are packed with 8th Gen Intel Core processors and up to 64GB of DDR4 memory.

The “OptiPlex XE3”, available in Tower and Small Form Factor, is an industrial-grade desktop with enterprise-class performance meet the needs of industries including healthcare, retail and manufacturing. The OptiPlex 7060 and 5060 Tower, Small Form Factor and Micro desktops offer easy scalability and integration for any workspace. “OptiPlex 3060” is a business desktop. Available in Tower, Small Form Factor and Micro form factors, this tool-less designed system offers up to 32GB DDR4 memory.