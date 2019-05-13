Dell chief sets eye on creating automated and efficient cloud infrastructure

Back in the mid eighties, Michael Dell, while still a student at the University of Texas, helped launch the PC revolution by selling directly to the consumers. A revolutionary idea at that time, his venture Dell Computer, quickly blossomed into a hugely successful computer firm and by 2000, it even surpassed Compaq Computer to become the world\u2019s largest PC maker. Cut to present. Dell Technologies is now 35 years old and has transformed into a mega technology powerhouse. It comprises the combined enterprise infrastructure businesses of Dell and EMC, the PC business and affiliated businesses including VMware, SecureWorks, Pivotal, Virtustream and RSA. \u201cWe have created the essential infrastructure company, we are growing and gaining share. We have invested more than $20 billion in R&D in the last five years. We are investing in our business and integrating and innovating across our family of business like never before,\u201d said the founder, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies. The company also boasts 20,000 engineers, scientists, and PhDs \u201cenabling your digital future\u201d and \u201cbuilding the solutions that address your future needs.\u201d Put simply, the top honcho at one of the world\u2019s largest technology infrastructure companies, wants to build a \u201cculture of technology optimism,\u201d as evidenced at Dell Technologies World 2019 in Las Vegas. \u201cDell Technologies is truly better together,\u201d Dell remarked as he spoke about the new Dell Technologies Cloud offering, new Microsoft Azure partnership, tighter integrations with VMware, among others. Dell Technologies, VMWare and Microsoft are combining their data centre, workplace solutions and cloud technologies, with an objective to help customers accelerate digital transformation. According to Dell, every business, every organisation, every government, and every healthcare organisation needs to \u201cre-imagine itself in this digital age.\u201d He said there is an explosion and tsunami of data that is sweeping us into the digital age. Data is our greatest asset and most important resource. \u201cTurning that data into action and progress and outcomes and success is the heart of digital transformation,\u201d he added. Digital delivered Combining the power of VMware and Dell EMC infrastructure, Dell Technologies Cloud removes cloud complexity by offering consistent infrastructure and operations for IT resources, across public and private clouds and the edge, regardless of location, company officials point out. According to IDC, more than 70% of companies are using multiple cloud environments, and the largest data centre challenge most companies face is developing a successful multi-cloud strategy. Operating in multiple clouds has caused companies to onboard many management consoles and disparate processes, which stifles innovation and adds complexity. The hybrid cloud approach, company officials reckon, is an ideal solution by offering a familiar management interface that extends across clouds for a simplified overall experience. \u201cFor many organisations, the increasingly diverse cloud landscape is resulting in an enormous amount of IT complexity, and no one is more qualified or capable to help customers solve this challenge than Dell Technologies,\u201d said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman of products and operations .\u201d India in spotlight Meanwhile, Indian businesses\u2014large, medium and small\u2014continue to embrace offerings from Dell Technologies. According to the Dell founder, his firm has invested in over 90 startups around the world including in India, \u201ca key strategic market for us.\u201d Talking about the vibrant SMB ecosystem in India, he said, \u201csmall businesses or the SMEs are an important part of our customer ecosystem. As a company policy, we are learned and equipped to give the same level of attention to any small business customer as we give to any large-sized customer,\u201d he added. Dell said, \u201cOur products and services are designed after understanding the core demands of customers. As of now, Dell has 18 countries in which it strategically caters to the SMEs. India is among one of them.\u201d (The writer was in Las Vegas at the invitation of Dell Technologies)