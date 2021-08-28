Dell Alienware x15, x17, XPS 15, 17 and G15 laptops launched in India: specs, price, other details

All the Dell G15 series laptops are available with the graphic options of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050.

Dell has introduced a whole new series of gaming laptops under its Alienware and G-series lineups along with the launch of its two new XPS machines. The new models which have been launched in the Alienware range include Alienware x15 R1 and Alienware x17 R1 while the models launched under the XPS machines series are XPS 15 and XPS 17. A model has also been unveiled from the G-series called Dell G15. The laptops launched by the company under the Alienware range have incorporated the Cryo-Tech cooling technology and Legend 2.0 design. Customers have also been provided a choice between Intel 11th Gen and AMD Ryzen 5000 processors with its Dell G15 model. In the XPS series laptops, the company has provided Dell XPS 15 with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9H processors whereas the XPS 17 model comes with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9K processors.

Dell Alienware x15, x17, XPS 15, 17 and G15 India prices, availability details

Starting with the Alienware series, the company has put a price of Rs 2,40,990 on its Dell Alienware x15 in India whereas the Dell Alienware x17 is priced at Rs 2,90,990. In the XPS series, the Dell XPS 15 will cost customers at least Rs 2,23,990 whereas Dell XPS 17 has been priced at Rs 2,64,490.

In the G-series laptops, the company has marked the Dell G15 AMD model with a price of Rs 82,990 whereas Dell G15 Intel variant’s starting price begins at Rs 94,990.

On the availability front, the Dell G15 range will be available in the Indian market from September 23 whereas the Alienware x15, Alienware x17, XPS 15 and XPS 17 will only be available at Dell.com starting from September 3.

Dell G15 specs

The laptop has been provided with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x 1,080 pixels) LED backlit display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device has also been equipped with 250 nits of peak brightness. The model can be paired up with up to a 11th Gen Intel Core i7-10800H processor. Similarly, the AMD model can be equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. All the Dell G15 series laptops are available with the graphic options of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050.

Both the laptops of the series have been provided with 12GB of PCIe NVMeM.2 SSD storage and pack up to 32GB (2,933MHz) of DDR4 RAM. Both models can also be powered with either a 56Whr or an 86Whr battery, as per the details provided by the company.

Dell XPS 15 specs

The model runs on Windows 10 Home and packs a 15.6-inch 4K UHD+ (3,840×2,400 pixels) touch display with DisplayHDR 400 certification and 500 nits peak brightness. The device is powered with 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. On the storage front, there are storage options of up to 1TB PCIe 4×4 SSD and memory options of up to 32GB. The model has been provided with a quad-speaker design and has two 2.5W woofers and two 1.5W tweeters. For connectivity of the device, the Dell XPS 15 comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a full-sized SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone combo jack. The device has been integrated with an 86Whr battery.

Dell XPS 17 specs

It packs a 17-inch 4K UHD+ (3,840×2,400 pixels) display that has DisplayHDR 400 certification, 500 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent Adobe RGB. The device can be equipped with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The speaker setup on the device is the same as that available on Dell XPS 15. Four Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone combo jack have been provided with the laptop for connectivity. The device comes with a 97Whr battery.

Dell Alienware x17 specs

The alienware x17 R1 has a host of features including Element 31 for thermal management and HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation for long hours performance. The model comes with a 17.3-inch display with 1080p resolution/ 360Hz refresh rate. The device has been powered with Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU (16GB GDDR6 memory), and comes with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM. The onboard storage of the device is also 1 TB. The model has also been equipped with an optional Cherry MX mechanical keyboard.

Dell Alienware x15 specs

The laptop comes up with the proprietary Alienware Cryo-Tech which the company has claimed can deliver up to 25 percent improvement in thermal resistance in comparison to the other gaming laptops. The company also said that the model uses a thermal interface material called Element 31 to improve the thermal resistance. Dell’s HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation which is aimed at extending performance during long sessions of gameplay has also been provided with the laptop.

The model comes with a 15.6-inch display that has 1080p resolution and 360Hz refresh rate. Intel Core i9-11900H CPU, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU (8GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory), and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM have been provided with the model. On the storage front the laptop has the capacity of storage up to 1TB.