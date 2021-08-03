Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 gaming laptops launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.35 lakh

All three display options include ComfortView Plus hardware-based low blue-light technology and TUV certification for longer sessions that will be easy on the eyes.
Alienware has launched in India its first AMD-powered Alienware gaming laptop in over 10 years. The Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition boasts of the AMD Ryzen R7-5800 H-Series mobile processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. This is the first Alienware notebook that combines AMD processors with Nvidia graphics.
The company has also announced the launch of the Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop — its first 11th generation Intel Core processor-powered gaming rig. Under the hood, the laptop also boasts of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics. With a steady rise of the gaming community in India, Alienware 9and by extension Dell) hopes the products will tap into that pulse.
The Alienware m15 R6 offers the Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake-H CPU. Graphics options range from the Nvidia RTX 3060 to the RTX 3080 laptop GPUs which offer the Dynamic Boost feature up to 10W. It comes with a standard Alienware mSeries 4-Zone AlienFX RGB keyboard with 1.7mm key travel which includes anti-ghosting technology. The Alienware HD (1280×720 resolution) camera supports dual-array microphones with Windows Hello IR for biometric experiences.
With several firsts, the new m15 R5 and R6 laptops combine several cutting-edge technologies and new designs for an immersive experience. Alienware’s 15-inch notebook display has either a FHD 165Hz or QHD 240Hz panel for smooth gameplay. All three display options include ComfortView Plus hardware-based low blue-light technology and TUV certification for longer sessions that will be easy on the eyes.
Both the laptops come with Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technology on the 240Hz display and include a 240W power adapter. The notebooks also offer an immersive experience with the First Legend 2.0-based laptops featuring a new design – Dark Core – that darkens the interior shade to minimise distractions. These are Alienware’s first 15-inch laptops that come with 3,200MHz DDR4 memory with the option to upgrade with two SO-DIMM slots. Both the R5 and R6 feature the Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 wireless and several ports for 4K/120Hz native experiences with external displays and a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port. The R6 also supports Thunderbolt 4 for configurations using NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or higher. The two models are available in the ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ colour variant with high endurance clear coat and silky-smooth paint formula.
The two models are available in the ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ colour variant with high endurance clear coat and silky-smooth paint formula.The Alienware m15 R5 will start at Rs 1,34,990, including GST, while the Alienware m15 R6 will retail at Rs 1,59,990, including GST, on dell.com.
