Delight for cricket lovers! Jio TV will stream all India matches for five years

Jio and Star India have entered a strategic partnership

Jio has signed a five-year partnership with Star India as a result of which Jio TV will stream all the televised India cricket matches for five years. All the cricket matches including T20, One-Day International (ODI), test cricket, and BCCI’s domestic cricket events will be available on Jio TV, as well as on Hotstar, which is owned by Star India. Reliance Jio said that this is the first time “cricket production, a streaming platform, and a high-speed data network” have come together to offer the “best of cricketing” to the Indians.

While Star India and Sony Pictures Network India have been on the frontier to battle for the cricket match rights, the OTT platforms offer the channels from both the companies. As for Star India, the Jio TV users get channels such as Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 4. There are the HD and regional versions of all the four channels.

The Jio TV users will be able to stream the cricket matches on their smartphones that have a Jio SIM card inserted. There are no additional charges on watching the matches, except for what you pay for the tariff plan. On clicking on a channel in Jio TV, you will be redirected to Hotstar, which means both the apps are necessary to watch the matches live. Airtel TV, on the other hand, streams only select matches.

“Jio continues to bring the most exclusive content to its users, this time around through the JioTV app. Cricket is not just played, its worshipped in India. Every Indian must have access to the best sporting events as well as quality and affordable bandwidth to consume the content. With this partnership, we intend to address both these objectives of providing the best sporting content with the best digital infrastructure to the Jio users. Jio promises to and will continue to bring a superlative customer experience in the areas of sports, AR, VR, Immersive viewing and more in the coming days,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Jio.

“Over the last five years, we have re-invented the sports experience in India across screens, both television and digital. Indian cricket under BCCI is one of the most compelling properties in the world and we are excited to apply the same lens of innovation and reinvention to the property that we have applied to other sports in the last few years. And, with a new partner in Reliance Jio, we will have even more opportunities to raise the bar for cricket fans,” said Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director, Star India.