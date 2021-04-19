Delhi lockdown: Flipkart, Amazon suspend orders for non-essential goods following government order

The fresh guidelines are aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Delhi lockdown: Online retail platforms Flipkart and Amazon have suspended orders for non-essential products in the National Capital in compliance with the Delhi government’s week-long lockdown guidelines. The fresh guidelines, aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, permit delivery of only essential goods through e-commerce between 10PM on April 19 and 5AM the following Monday.

Also Read | From May 1st, everyone above 18 will be eligible for Coronavirus vaccine, announces Modi govt

Delhi is notably the second big market after Maharashtra to impose a ban on e-commerce platforms from shipping non-essential items to consumers.

A quick search on Amazon India and Flipkart for non-essentials, like say electronics, furniture and more, shows they’re not deliverable on pin codes in Delhi. Products that fall under the purview of essentials include food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment – both Amazon India and Flipkart are accepting orders for the same though deliveries may take longer than normal depending on the area. Food delivery platforms will also similarly continue to be operational during the state lockdown.

Delivery agents, as expected, will be required to procure e-passes from concerned authorities.

Also Read | Delhi lockdown guidelines: What’s allowed, what’s not