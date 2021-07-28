Delhi HC expresses displeasure over non-compliance of IT

The court said Twitter's affidavit was unacceptable and asked it to comply with the rules whole-heartedly.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday expressed displeasure over Twitter Inc appointing a ‘contingent worker’ as Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) and said the microblogging platform was non-compliant with the new Information Technology (IT) Rules. Justice Rekha Palli noted that while the rules mandated appointment of a key managerial person or a senior employee as CCO, Twitter “disclosed in its affidavit that it had appointed a ‘contingent worker’ through a third party contractor.

He (CCO) is categorical (in his affidavit) that he is not an employee. This itself is in the teeth of the rule. There has to be some seriousness about the rule. Some sanctity has to be given,” the court remarked. The court added that it had reservations with respect to the usage of the term “contingent worker” by Twitter especially when it was not known who the third party contractor was.

“What is this contingent worker? I don’t know what it would mean. I have a problem with the word. Contingent then third party contractor! What is this? I am not happy with the affidavit,” the judge told Twitter. The court said Twitter’s affidavit was unacceptable and asked it to comply with the rules whole-heartedly. File a better affidavit. This is not acceptable. I’m giving you a long rope but don’t expect the court to do it on and on. Disclose the name of the third party contractor and explain contingent,” the court said as it granted a week’s time to Twitter to file the new affidavit.

The court further directed Twitter to not only disclose all the details pertaining to the appointment of the CCO as well as the Resident Grievance Officer (RGO) but also clarify as to why a Nodal Contact Person had not been appointed yet and by when the position will be filled.