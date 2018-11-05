Delhi air pollution: How to choose the best home air purifier and which one it is

That time of the year has arrived when the air purifiers are in a dire need

With Diwali around the corner, the biggest problem that everyone has to tackle is the air pollution that begins engulfing the cities, particularly in northern India. New Delhi, the capital city, is once again marred by the inevitable menace that chokes everyone in addition to other cities that cannot escape the threat. The impact is so high the contaminated air manages to seep into our homes and affect the only safe haven you think is available for fresh air. While purifying the air outdoors seems like a Herculean task, the least you can do is cleaning the air inside your home. The best solution to this problem is the air purifier that you can place inside your home.

Ever since the air purifiers started becoming more relevant and mainstream to fulfil most use cases to eradicate at least some volumes of the filthy air trapped inside the homes, people have begun adopting them rapidly. Currently, several models of air purifiers are available in the Indian market, so much so that it sometimes becomes tiring for the potential buyer who finally gives up his decision to spend money on them. With a huge list of features and specifications, choosing the best one is difficult. But we have got you covered. From the things that you should take into consideration while choosing the best air purifier for your home to which air purifier is the best, here’s everything you should consider.

Things you should keep in mind before going out to buy an air purifier

Space: The size of the room where you will be placing the air purifier is really important. Most of the air purifiers are perfectly suited for small and medium-sized rooms, however, the number of objects/appliances kept inside it affects the coverage of the air purification particles.

Filters: The filters used in air purifiers are extremely important. There are two types of air filters – Composite and HEPA, which is short for High-Efficiency Particulate Air. The first type is commonly used and does a good job in capturing the microorganisms from the air but it needs frequent cleaning. The other one HEPA is considered the better one. It can segregate the particles from the air mechanically. The air purifiers usually tell you when a filter needs replacement.

Price: Ultimately, it’s the price that can make you drop that air purifier even though it has everything you want in an air purifier. The air purifiers in India start at about Rs 6000 for the reliable ones.

Number of air filters: The air purifiers use a number of different air filters. Each filter has its own capability and comes with a price tag. You should decide how bad is the air inside your home and how many filters you will require inside the air purifier.

We are now done listing the points that you need to consider before making the purchase. Let’s move to the top three air purifiers that you can buy in the market right now.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S – The Mi Air Purifier 2S is one of the best purifiers you can get in the market. It comes with a tower design with the grille covering almost the entire body of the air purifier. The best productivity of this design is the simultaneous cleansing of a large volume of air at a single time. There is a display on the top of the purifier that shows the air quality along with some nifty on-screen controls. There is an H11-grade filter that comprises a pre-filter, HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter. The Mi Air Purifier 2S can also be controlled by the Mi Home app on your Android or iOS phone. There is a sleep mode on the Mi Air Purifier 2S that performs the activity of purifying air without making a lot of noise. Its price is Rs 8,999 and you can avail some offers currently available on Amazon.

Philips Series 3000 AC3821 Air Purifier – This one comes with a vent on the top that is facilitated by a sloping design that ends up on the LED display in the centre. It shows the PM 2.5 levels in the air on the display in real-time. There is also a humidifier integrated inside the air purifier that detects the level of humidity in the air and increases it in the air by up to 60 per cent. The Philips Series 3000 AC3821 Air Purifier delivers a CADR of 310 cubic meters per hour. The price of this air purifier is Rs 31,878 and it’s available on Paytm Mall. However, you can get a discount of 10 per cent on this product on the e-commerce website. If this is over the budget, you can go for the Philips AC2887/20 Portable Room Air Purifier that costs Rs 16,499.

Dyson Pure Cool (Advanced Technology) Air Purifier – Dyson is a premium brand when it comes to home appliances. It’s a pretty new company that entered India recently. The Dyson Pure Cool (Advanced Technology) is Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled and features an LCD display that shows air quality metrics in real-time. There is an H-13 Glass HEPA filter integrated inside the air purifier. The company claims that the air purifier projects over 360 litres of air per second. It can be managed by the standalone Dyson Link app on Android and iOS platforms. The Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier costs Rs 44,900 on Flipkart. However, you can get an instant discount and cashback offers on bank cards.