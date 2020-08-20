Defending Digital Privacy: Beware! Your personal data is under threat

The number of users that encountered stalkerware on a PC grew by 35% to reach over 37,000 in 2019, while spyware tools accounted for 26,620 of those targeted.

A recent Kaspersky report, ‘Defending digital privacy: taking personal protection to the next level’, says that a third (34%) of consumers have faced incidents where their private information was accessed by someone without permission. These statistics highlight the need to store personal information more securely.

Moreover, the problem of protecting privacy is further aggravated by the existence of stalkerware, special software that uses hidden functions that are quite difficult to identify. One example of this type of software is designed to secretly run on a victim’s device. As stalkerware is designed to harvest all kinds of data, no matter what type of device the clueless cyber customer is using, it isn’t just a problem for mobile devices, but PC users as well. In fact, the number of users that encountered stalkerware on a PC grew by 35% to reach over 37,000 in 2019, while spyware tools accounted for 26,620 of those targeted.

Towards this, Kaspersky has enhanced the protection of users’ personal information on PCs by introducing new features to its consumer products and developing Kaspersky Security Cloud to adapt to its users’ needs. Its Account Check feature automatically checks if email addresses that customers use when logging into their online accounts have been compromised. Additionally, Kaspersky Anti-Virus, Kaspersky Internet Security, and Kaspersky Total Security are now equipped with the advanced ability to detect stalkerware, the commercially available software used to spy remotely on a PC user.

“Despite the popularity of mobile devices, we see a high demand among consumers to protect personal information they store on computers— so it is crucial to secure it properly. For this reason, we have added advanced detection of commercially available spyware known as stalkerware to PCs,” said Marina Titova, head of consumer product marketing, Kaspersky.