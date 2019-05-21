Decoded: Is Huawei a Trump bargaining chip?

By Tim Culpan Many view the US action against Huawei Technologies Co. as just another twist in President Donald Trump's broader trade war. That may be naive. It's also the world's best hope of avoiding a more damaging conflict. Optimists expect Trump to let Huawei off the hook eventually after using the company as a bargaining chip to squeeze trade concessions from Beijing, in the same way that he did with the smaller Chinese electronics maker ZTE Corp. last year. Read | Explained: No Android for Huawei phones? What you should\u00a0know It\u2019s unlikely to play out that way, though. the U.S. administration\u2019s twin decisions last week to halt the use of Huawei equipment and block the sale of components to the Chinese company are a major escalation beyond trade-war posturing. The Commerce Department\u2019s decision to offer temporary relief for some U.S. customers using Huawei equipment is only a minor easing. There are key differences with ZTE. For one thing, Huawei hasn\u2019t been directly accused of any wrongdoing. It was a year ago this week that Trump tweeted he was intervening in the ZTE case. Recall that the Chinese company was slapped with a ban on buying American parts not because of security concerns or the trade war, but because it violated sanctions against Iran and then reneged on a deal with US authorities. There was a clear legal premise to punish ZTE, one that doesn\u2019t exist for Huawei. The Chinese government and Huawei\u2019s management appreciate the difference between the two cases. This has hardened attitudes in Beijing, which won\u2019t change its path. Knowing that the U.S. president is willing to hold one of its most important companies hostage, China\u2019s government and companies have accepted that they must achieve technological independence. To see what\u2019s at stake, consider that China is the world\u2019s largest market for smartphones, almost all of which use U.S. chips. It\u2019s also home to brands that collectively account for at least two-thirds of global handset shipments. Imagine a scenario in which 65 per cent of the world\u2019s phones don\u2019t have a single U.S. component. Right now, if you\u2019re the head of a U.S. company with factories in China that supply to Huawei, you should be worried. Huawei\u2019s first move would be to rush around to all those American-owned facilities to extract any products being made for the Chinese company before it\u2019s cut off by the U.S. ban. That\u2019s going to leave factory lines empty and Chinese workers out of jobs. If Huawei picks up the slack itself, or hands work over to local suppliers, new jobs will be created for local workers. The same can\u2019t be said for Americans employed in China or back home. It\u2019s likely to be a similar story for products supplied to Huawei from the U.S., where there won\u2019t be any replacement jobs opening up. Whether or not Trump reopens the spigot on U.S. components, the thousands of jobs created to supply those products will remain in jeopardy. The impact on employment is one reason to hope it\u2019s not too late to backtrack. A major factor in the decision to spare ZTE was jobs, according to Trump himself: Chinese jobs, at that. A threat to U.S. jobs should be considered even more important. There\u2019s also the possibility that a dive in the US stock market could cause the White House to reconsider. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunged 4 per cent on Monday, partly on the Huawei ban, driving losses in broader U.S. stock indexes. The suspicion remains, though, that the die is already cast: It\u2019s too late to expect that a tech Cold War can be avoided, that jobs won\u2019t be lost, and that the digital Iron Curtain Trump drew last week can be lifted. We can only pray that this is one time the naive view proves correct.