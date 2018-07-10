Death of fake news to happen soon? WhatsApp set to roll out this big feature

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has been under a lot of criticism in the wake of the false information that is circulated on its platform. (Reuters)

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has been under a lot of criticism in the wake of the false information that is circulated on its platform. Now, the Facebook-owned app will be rolling out a new feature this week which will let its users know whether message has been forwarded and not. Whatsapp said: “Starting this week, we’re rolling out a new feature that lets you see which messages have been forwarded. Double Check the facts when you’re not sure who wrote the original message.”

WhatsApp is also working on a feature called ‘Suspicious Link Detection’ which will restrict the spam phenomenon. As the name suggests, this feature will help the user to detect sent and received suspicious links in the messaging app, according to a report by WaBeta Info.

When an individual will receive a message that contains a link, WhatsApp will analyse the link in order to detect if it may redirect to a fake or alternative website. When WhatsApp will detect a suspicious link, the message will get marked with a red label, indicating the presence of it.

Moreover, if the person still decides to open the link, WhatsApp will alert you again that you’re trying to open a possible suspicious link.

The Indian government last week asked WhatsApp to take necessary steps to check the circulation of fake messages on its platform after reports of numerous mob-lynchings across the country triggered by social media rumours.

“The government has also conveyed in no uncertain terms that WhatsApp must take immediate action to end this menace and ensure that their platform is not used for such malafide activities,” the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a media statement. “Instances of lynching of innocent people have been noticed recently because of large number of irresponsible and explosive messages filled with rumours and provocation are being circulated on WhatsApp.”