Death of Android Tablets? Redesigned OS’ website removes ‘Tablets’ section

For some time now, it’s been construed that Android tablets may not see the day of light any more. After being rejected by most consumers, manufacturers have slowly shied away from making them. And now, perhaps the final nail in the coffin which carries Android Tablets comes from the Android itself. The official website of Alphabet Inc owned Google’s Android now has no place for Tablets. That means, as of now, when you check the website, you will be able to see only five sections: Phones, Wear, TV, Auto, and Enterprise and no sign of Tablets section.

What is interesting is that if you wish to visit the Tablets section directly, which has the URL: https://www.android.com/tablets/, now redirects you to the home page of Android. This confirms one thing, Android doesn’t want its hands in a segment which is dying a slow death.

This should not come as a surprise with the ever decreasing popularity of Android Tablets among masses. According to a report by Digitimes Research, the global shipments of Tablets have fallen down considerably. As per the report, in the first quarter of 2018, as many as 33 million units were shipped. This reflects a whopping 28.2 per cent fall on a quarterly basis and as much as 14.9 per cent year-on-year.

Above you can see the new sections of Android website, below was the older UI of Android website which housed ‘Tablets’ section.

In the report, analysts hint at two major reasons because of which the sale of Tablets has shrunken this low. One being lack of stimulation from non-Apple manufacturers and two being, clients adjusting inventory.

Perhaps the only major player in the Tablets arena is Apple. And from the looks of it, there is no stopping this giant. It is expected that the Apple will launch a much powerful version of the iPad Pro later this year along with new iPhones. As per the official website of Apple (India), iPad sells in three variants: iPad Pro (12.9-inch and 10.5-inch), iPad (9.7-inch), and iPad mini 4 (7.9-inch).