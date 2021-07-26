Deals to Settle For – Amazing Deals and Discounts from OnePlus

If the Nords come with special offers, so does the premium OnePlus 9 Series, which is known for its flagship design and performance.

There was a time when OnePlus was associated only with phones. And budget flagships at that. But those times are behind us. The Never Settling brand has since moved on to bigger and better things. Its portfolio includes budget as well as premium offerings across a wide range of products including televisions, earphones, smart watches, fitness bands…and of course, smartphones. And if you ever wanted to get into the OnePlus family, the coming days are your best chance of doing so, as the brand has announced its participation in multiple sale events such as ‘The Wishlist Sale’ and ‘Prime Day 2021’ on OnePlus.in and Amazon.in respectively, between 24 and 31 July. This will give consumers to grab OnePlus products at never before rates at multiple channels such as OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Center, Amazon.in and Flipkart as well as partner stores.

Nords at a special price

The amazing deals start with the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, the latest phone from the company, that boasts uncompromised smartphone performance powered by AI, a smarter camera system and packs in enough essentials to make it comparable to flagships. Those looking to get their hands on the 8 GB/ 128 GB and 12 GB 256 GB variants of the latest Nord can get up to 10% Instant Discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, HDFC Bank EMI and can also avail up to 6 month no-cost EMI from HDFC Bank on Amazon.in during the Prime Day 2021 on 26 and 27 July. They will also get the opportunity to grab a discount of INR 1,000 on the device as an exchange bonus on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App from 26 to 31st July. There’s more: those who opted for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G ‘Notify Me’, can also avail a voucher for INR 500 on the OnePlus Band or Power Bank, between 26 and 28 July.

The offers are not limited to the newest Nord. Those in line for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G can avail up to 10% Instant Discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, HDFC Bank EMI and also get up to 6 month no-cost EMI from HDFC Bank on Amazon.in during the Prime Day 2021 on 26 and 27 July.

Get on cloud nine with the OP 9 series

If the Nords come with special offers, so does the premium OnePlus 9 Series, which is known for its flagship design and performance. While the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature Hasselblad cameras and Snapdragon 888 chips the OnePlus 9R delivers an almost similar flagship performance at a much more affordable price.

Speaking of prices, all of the phones will come with price tags that will be a pleasant surprise to many, The OnePlus 9 Pro will be available with an INR 3,000 exchange bonus on Amazon.in during the Prime Day 2021 on the 26 and 27July. It will also come with up to INR 7,000 exchange bonus on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App from 26-31 July. Those wanting the OnePlus 9 will get a discount of INR 4,000 using an additional Amazon Coupon Discount on Amazon.in on 26 and 27 July. They will also be able to take advantage of a discount of up to INR 5,000 as an exchange bonus on the OnePlus 9 on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App between 26 and 31 July. And those getting a OnePlus 9 on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App can also get a free OnePlus Band on 26 and 27 July.

There are also deals for the most affordable of the 9 series, the OnePlus 9R. Those buying the phone can get an exchange bonus of up to INR 3,000 on Amazon.in during the Prime Day 2021, and up to INR 5,000 as exchange bonus on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App between 28 and 31 July.

Smile, OnePlus TVs got some awesome deals

OnePlus Smart TVs known for their premium, bezel-less design and intelligent UI across a variety of screen sizes and price points are also coming with special offers. On the OnePlus TV Y series, there are direct discounts of up to INR 1,500, and discounts of up to INR 2,000 on the OnePlus TV U1S on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience stores, partner stores, Amazon.in and Flipkart, starting from July 25. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 in particular will be available at a discount of INR 1,000 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience stores, offline partner stores and Flipkart from 24 July.

Those purchasing OnePlus TVs will have the option to avail of offers on HDFC bank credit cards and EMI transactions and no cost EMIs on major bank transactions across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and Flipkart. OnePlus TV Y Series customers can also avail instant discounts of up to INR 1500 on HDFC bank credit card and EMI transactions. And those looking to purchase the OnePlus TV U1SUHD series, can avail instant discounts up to INR 4000 on HDFC bank credit card and EMI transactions.

Those who purchase from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and Flipkart can also avail up to 12 months no cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv and Amazon Pay on the OnePlus 55Q1. Also, on offer will be 3 month and 6 month no-cost EMI on all major bank transactions, as well as a 9 month no-cost EMI only on HDFC bank EMI transactions on buying the OnePlus TV Y series and U1S series.

Customers who buy the OnePlus TV Y Series from OnePlus Experience Centers and offline partner stores will have the option to avail 8 months No Cost EMI with a down payment of 4 months and 8 months no cost EMI without any down payment on purchase through Bajaj Finserv consumer durable loans. They will also have the option to avail 8 months No Cost EMI with a down payment of 4 months on HDFC Bank consumer finance loans.

And if they choose to buy the OnePlus TV U1 series from OnePlus Experience Centers and offline partner stores, they can avail 12 months No Cost EMI with a down payment of 6 months, and 9 months no cost EMI without any down payment on purchase through Bajaj Finserv consumer durable loans. They can also avail 8 months No Cost EMI with a down payment of 4 months on HDFC Bank consumer finance loans.

To top it all, Flipkart is also offering instant bank discounts of up to Rs 1,500 on ICICI Credit card, Debit card and EMI transactions on all OnePlus TVs as part of its Big Saving Days from 25-29 July.

A special fitness band at a special price

Remember the super cool Steven Harrington Edition of the OnePlus Buds Z which looked as good as they sounded? Well, OnePlus has now launched the OnePlus Band Steven Harrington Edition launched in collaboration with the Los Angeles-based artist and designer. The fitness band, which will feature Harrington’s snazzy and stylish, playful, and contemplative graffiti along with stunning caricatures and designs,

will be available for open sales from the 26 July. The band was introduced at a price of Rs 3,299 but in keeping with the sale spirit, customers will an instant discount of INR 200 on it till 29 July on OnePlus.in and Amazon.in.

And much more besides

There are also discounts available on OnePlus Audio, Wearables and Accessories, across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Centers, Authorized Stores, Partner Stores and Amazon.in, from 24 – 29 July. These include price discounts of Rs 300 on the OnePlus Buds Z and the OnePlus Band, Rs 100 on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and the OnePlus Power Bank, and a massive Rs 691 on the OnePlus Buds.

With those prices and offers, it makes sense to never settle with what you have, doesn’t it? Go out and grab a OnePlus product. The prices are unlikely to get better than this.