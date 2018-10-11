Deal of the day! Redmi Note 5 Pro available at just Rs 11,700 on Flipkart – How to get

Flipkart is offering a flat Rs 2,000 discount on the base variant of the smartphone priced at Rs 14,999. (Source: Mi Website)

Are you planning to buy a smartphone? Well, this is probably the best time to get your hands on a new device. The festive season has arrived and all the e-commerce giants are offering exciting deals and discounts on smartphones. As part of its Big Billion Day Sale, Flipkart offers discounts on smartphones and gadgets on October 11. The highly popular Redmi Note 5 Pro is also on sale and is being sold for a price lower than its MRP for the first time.

Flipkart is offering a flat Rs 2,000 discount on the base variant of the smartphone priced at Rs 14,999. This brings down the effective price of the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant to Rs 12,999. Apart from this, the e-commerce website is also offering 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 2500 if the purchase is made through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. This will bring down the effective cost of the smartphone to just Rs 11,700.

READ | Get Oppo F9 Pro worth Rs 23,990 for just Rs 4,491 – Here is how

The offer is also applicable on the other variant of the phone – 6GB RAM and 64GB storage — which was originally priced at Rs 16,999. The device can be bought for just Rs 13,500 after applying the above-mentioned offer.

Xiaomi also took to Twitter to announce the new effective prices. “DEAL OF THE DAY! Get India’s #1 dual camera phone Redmi Note 5 Pro at an effective price of ₹11,700* (4+64GB) & ₹13,500* (6+64GB) on @Flipkart’s #BigBillionDays sale. Grab yours now! Also available on (link: https://mi.com) mi.com: (link: https://bit.ly/2yt4UNr) bit.ly/2yt4UNr #MiSuperSale *T&C apply,” it tweeted on Thursday morning.

DEAL OF THE DAY! Get India’s #1 dual camera phone Redmi Note 5 Pro at an effective price of ₹11,700* (4+64GB) & ₹13,500* (6+64GB) on @Flipkart‘s #BigBillionDays sale. Grab yours now!

Also available on https://t.co/cwYEXeds6Y: https://t.co/b3KIlfUbxr #MiSuperSale

*T&C apply pic.twitter.com/bUtuCm0UWn — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) October 11, 2018

Redmi Note 5 Pro features and specifications

The smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch ‘full-screen’ FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p resolution and 403ppi pixel density. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 and is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor clubbed with Adreno 509 GPU.

READ | Massive deal! Poco F1 available at just Rs 4,334

It has a dual-camera setup on the back with one 12-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has a 20-megapixel camera with LED flash.