Deal of the day: Buy Redmi Y1 at whopping Rs 2,400 discount, also get 280GB free 4G data

Redmi Y1. (IE)

Xiaomi has taken the Indian smartphone market by storm and challenged mobile makers in every price category possible. The Chinese phone makers have announced a lucrative deal for its customers on mi.com. Customers can buy Redmi Y1 at a massive discount. Priced at Rs 8,999, buyers will get an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 on Rs 198 or Rs 299 Idea plan. Also, there is a flat cashback, maximum of up to Rs 2,000 if a customer chooses to pay using Mobikwik. This would bring down the discount to Rs 6,499.

Other benefits that Xiaomi is offering are, Idea prepaid users will get up to 280GB additional data free. Also, customers can avail free three-month subscription of Hungama Music.

Redmi Y1 specifications:

Redmi Y1 was launched in November 2017 and sports a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1280 pixels. The smartphone is powered by 1.4GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 3GB RAM. The phone packs 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi Y1 packs a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Under the hood, Redmi Y1 has a 3080mAh non-removable battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. It measures 153.00 x 76.20 x 7.70 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 153.00 grams. Redmi Y1 is a dual sim phone and accepts nano sim.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi is a privately owned company that designs, develops, and sells smartphones, an Android-based OS, and other consumer electronics. Xiaomi also makes fitness trackers, TVs, air purifiers, and tablets. It has a skin for its Android phones and tablets – MIUI. The company largely sells its phones via flash sales in India.