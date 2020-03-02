Data Deluge: Competing in a data-driven world

Data security and protection are more important than ever given the data flow among endpoints, edge, hybrid cloud, private clouds, and public cloud.

By Jason M Feist

It is obvious to enterprises and individuals alike that data is proliferating at an unprecedented pace. The 41ZB of data generated in 2019 will be dwarfed by the 175ZB created by the year 2025, according to a recent IDC study. The Internet of Things (IoT), AI, 5G, and the rise of the edge have been catalysts for the growth of not only data—but also the growth of opportunities to derive new data-driven business value. Suffice it to say that the data storage industry has been very busy. Here are the trends that will dominate in 2020.

Media devices will continue to cater to the growing demand for data storage. Both hard disk drives and flash storage supply this demand. Hard disk drives, providing the actual data, are necessary for data lakes. Flash storage is needed for locating the data, or indexing, in databases. The continued growth of applications and services means the volume of both storage types will grow.

We’ll see up to 20TB mass capacity storage devices deployed in the public cloud. Nearline capacity hard drives will continue to refresh to higher capacity because of the continued migration and opportunity in cloud use case models. The data capture at endpoint devices (phones, tablets, IoT devices, etc.) results in migration of great volumes of data to the core. As users interact on endpoints, a massive ingest of many different applications is underway.

Tech companies will continue to evaluate and mature open architectures. Open architectures enable DevOps, processes for continuous integration and development of software. Rather than being closed off, DevOps offer better control and visibility for everyone, removing barriers so work functions can collaborate with ease.

Data security and protection are more important than ever given the data flow among endpoints, edge, hybrid cloud, private clouds, and public cloud. The intensified movement of data means vulnerability—and therefore the need for greater protection. There are applications and data in motion across cloud environments.

That calls for strict policy adherence and device security implementation, which manage access to the device itself. Beyond that, as the hybrid cloud connects to the edge, endpoints, and IoT ecosystems, it requires data storage near each of those devices as well, since network costs of moving large data sets are expensive.

As a result, the industry will see continued development on secure shuttles as alternatives to expensive and bandwidth-limited network traffic—as well as continued machine learning optimisation to pair compute with storage at the edge for inference/decision making via intelligent appliances. Devices themselves will continue to see growth in secure at-rest encryption.

Innovation and collaboration will continue to drive the trend toward better connectivity. We’ll keep seeing innovations in the area of sequentialising the data (this applies to both hard disk drives and flash). As a result, there’s a great deal of innovation around NVMe ecosystems.

The trend toward energy efficiency will mean the goal of using only the resources needed. In a software-defined storage world, the trend is toward multiple resources that are put together and aggregated inside of a containerised application deployment model. The storage industry is also creating multiple new device types to expose additional resources for containers to optimise around. The goal is to service more TBs in 2020 than in the same data center footprint as 2019.

The writer is Seagate’s managing technologist, CTO office