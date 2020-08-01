Data consumption on OTTs surges 947% in March-July

Ericsson’s mobility report (June 2020) projects average traffic per smartphone to hit 25 GB a month by 2025 with additional 410 million smartphone users expected to be added during the same time.

Covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown opened the flood gates in terms of demand for data as work from home (WFH) became a reality. In last roughly four-and-a-half months beginning March, India’s data consumption grew at a scorching pace with demand on OTT and VoD platforms rising by a whopping 947% compared to what it was in February, with indications that the rally is far from over.

According to Frankfurt-based internet exchange, DE-CIX, data consumption on OTT and video on demand (VoD) platforms rose by 249% during March and April, as against February 2020. During March to July 18, this demand rose multi-fold to 947%. For comparison sake, Nokia’s annual mobile broadband India traffic index (February 2020) puts average time spent on OTT platforms at 70 minutes per day.

Speaking with FE, DE-CIX India’s senior VP & national sales head, Sudhir Kunder said current shift in people’s personal and professional lives is here to stay.

On future data consumption, he said, “While I would not say that from July to October-November you will see another spike of 900%, but consumption patterns are going to remain the same because people’s lives have now started to revolve around this new lifestyle, of work from home”.

DE-CIX data reveals that gaming follows OTT and VoD, with consumption rising 555% between March and July 18 compared to February 2020. Even demand on content delivery networks (CDNs) rose significantly by 134% during April-July 18.

Frankfurt internet exchange is the world’s leading interconnection platform, managing over 9 terabits per second (Tbs) peak traffic. In India, it operates exchanges in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata.

Kunder said demand for data is increasing every day, for instance, a leading telco in April sold around 4 lakh dongles. World’s largest independent cloud services provider, Linode agrees.

Linode India director (data centre & cloud operations) Ashwin Kumar said “First two weeks of lockdown saw demand spike almost 100%. That spike settled to a roughly 75% rise in utilisation. Enterprises like pharma & IT are deploying larger compute and storage plans. Significant demand came from Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai”.

On current scenario and what it means for internet exchanges, Kunder said, DE-CIX has prepared for the future and currently it can handle data traffic to the tune of 25 Tbs. It has already augmented its network, during February-March. “We had this foresight which is bearing fruits. Today for any exchange to exchange, my traffic can flow at 250 Gigabits/sec and my traffic consumption hugely went up. We in India also touched 1-1.2 Tbs for sometime and then came down. We do anywhere between 740-980 Gigabits/sec. But network is ready for more.”

Kunder said next wave, which the Indian commercial space is watching, is cloud. “Cloud adoption will see huge jump. From IT-ITeS standpoint, a lot of CIOs/CEOs have gone back to the drawing board and said in- vestments to be made in other spheres have been re-drawn for quick adoption of cloud.”