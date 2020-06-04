Darkness your kryptonite? GoPro’s Zeus Mini is here to save the day

Clip it to your belt or backpack strap, snap it under the hood or drainpipe, or use it as a freestanding light just like you would a mini tripod

If darkness is your kryptonite, GoPro’s Zeus Mini is here to save the day. Mount it, wear it, love it the magnetic multipurpose waterproof light brings the action camera firm’s famed versatility to lights. Available for purchase on the company website for $69.99, the rechargeable Zeus Mini features a robust magnetic swiveling clip and is compatible with GoPro’s full line of camera mounts – making it insanely convenient for a wide range of uses.

“Zeus Mini brings to lighting what the HERO camera brings to cameras – incredible versatility, design and performance,” said GoPro’s founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman. “Once you start using Zeus Mini, you realise how convenient it is to have added light during so many situations. I now keep one in my car, one in my toolbox and one in my backpack for on-the-go readiness. It’s addictively enabling.”

By combining the illumination power of Light Mod with the versatility of Magnetic Swivel Clip, GoPro has come up with a highly convenient and capable, compact, hands-free LED lighting solution that is fantastic for scenarios that reach far beyond content creation. Whether you need to light up the trail, under the hood or under the sink, Zeus Mini makes it easy thanks to its integrated magnetic swiveling clip mount. Clip it to your belt or backpack strap, snap it under the hood or drainpipe, or use it as a freestanding light just like you would a mini tripod. And, unlike a dedicated headlamp, you can illuminate a scene without blinding everyone you’re with. But if headlamps are your thing, Zeus Mini clips easily to any hat, beanie or headband.

Zeus Mini is waterproof to 33 feet (10 metres), rechargeable and features four levels of brightness reaching up to 200 lumens with an included diffuser, which delivers a cool 5000K colour temperature tuned for GoPro cameras when using Zeus Mini for filming. The built-in battery lasts for upto 6 hours. Plus, if you’re in a bind, there’s a strobe mode to enable emergency signaling and visibility.

Company officials reckon Zeus Mini is so capable and convenient, it’s likely to become one of your most used go-to pieces of gear. And since it’s compatible with GoPro’s broad range of mounts, you’ll never run out of ways to put it to use.

Estimated street price: $69.99