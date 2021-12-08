Daiwa’s new 4K smart TVs run LG’s webOS TV software; will take on Xiaomi Mi TVs at a price of Rs 34,999

Daiwa said both TVs will be “made in India”.

Daiwa launched two new affordable 4K UHD smart TVs in India on Wednesday, December 8th. The 43-inch D43U1WOS and 55-inch D55U1WOS smart TVs run LG’s webOS TV software and will take on Xiaomi’s Mi TV and Redmi TV line-up at a starting price of Rs 34,999.

Daiwa said both TVs will be “made in India” at the Greater Noida manufacturing facility of Videotex. The brand also said that it would offer 1-year warranty and additional 1-year on panel warranty to potential buyers. Both D43U1WOS and D55U1WOS models are available for buying at leading retail stores at the time of filing this report.

The D43U1WOS and D55U1WOS smart TVs are powered by 4-core ARM CA55 CPU paired with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. They’re both based on LG’s webOS TV software and support voice-based commands using the bundled “magic remote” or LG’s ThinQ App—the TVs work with Alexa.

Daiwa said the TVs can show up to 1.07 billion colours and come with support for HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma), plus ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation). Additionally, they pack something called “Quantum Luminit+ Technology” to smartly upscale low-resolution images to 4K.

For audio, the TVs come with “20W Surround Sound Box” speakers with Dolby Audio support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Miracast and Bluetooth 5.0.

The 43-inch D43U1WOS TV has been launched in India at a price of Rs 34,999. The 55-inch D55U1WOS TV will set buyers back by Rs 49,999.