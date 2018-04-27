Daiwa launches two new 4K TV models in India to take on Mi TV 4A

The Daiwa 4K Smart TV models come with a 4K display ‘A+ grade’ panel with 3840×2160 resolution

In a bid to take on Mi TV 4A, Daiwa has announced two new television models for the Indian market – D55UVC6N & D50UVC6N. While how complex the model name may sound, the company claims that the new 4K TV “is the source of endless entertainment and refinement at never seen before price”. The former model is priced at Rs 36,999 while the latter costs Rs 29,999, respectively. The television models are now available via e-commerce platforms.

The Daiwa 4K Smart TV models come with a 4K display ‘A+ grade’ panel with 3840×2160 resolution that is touted to produce 1.07 billion colours. The televisions also come with additional features such as Screen Capture, comb filter, and picture enhancement to enhance the picture quality further. They pack Dolby surround sound from 20W speakers.

Both the TV models run on Android 7.0 Nougat and support Google Play store to allow installing Android apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Hotstar, and Voot among others. The TVs come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage for installing apps and running them. There are connectivity options such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Miracast for sharing the content from the smartphone directly to the TV screen. There are three HDMI and two USB ports given on both the models.