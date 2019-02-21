Daiwa D55QUHD-M10 TV review: AI-powered smart device that offers good display and audio

DAIWA D55QUHD-M10 TV: Visuals are sharp on this smart TV

With emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) becoming the key differentiators, device makers across industries are adopting AI to make their products smart. Recently, homegrown consumer electronics and appliances company Videotex International, which owns the brand Daiwa, launched its first ‘Quantum Luminit’ Smart LED TVs in India. Priced at `39,990, the Daiwa 55-inch D55QUHD-M10 comes with AI-powered Sensy technology, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage and easy to use QWERTY keypad. The company claims to bring more power, more performance and more beauty. We take a look at some of its features.

The overall design of the TV is simple and elegant. The ultra-slim bezels make it more appealing. The TV features a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels with A+ grade panel that delivers a contrast ratio of 6000000:1. Along with the TV, the box contains a remote, battery, wall mount and warranty card. The key functionalities such as HDMI port, USB port and power jack are placed on the lower bottom from the back side. Unlike traditional sets, where you struggle to even connect your USB, reaching out to the ports is easy—one only needs to tilt the TV without taking it off the wall.

Coming to operations, the TV relies on Android 7 with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The user can access various apps, games, streaming videos and web searches. This can be done either by connecting to your mobile or connecting your TV to a Wi-Fi network. All these will be navigated with the help of a remote which is really user-friendly for web surfing. The interface is icon-based, easy to use and decent in performance.The smart TV comes with AI-powered Sensy technology that works when downloaded on the smartphone. Sensy creates a TV guide app, a kind of a wall of moments which can directly be accessed from the set-top box. It also allows you to access set-top box with the TV remote, making it one for all. The TV also comes with a web play remote, which works as an air mouse and also has a QWERTY keypad.

The Daiwa D55QUHD-M10 offers good brightness and contrast; the 4K UHD resolution keeps visuals sharp. During the review period, we played graphic intensive games and watched HD videos without any stutter. The picture quality was decent and even the up-scaling of non-HD channels was impressively good. As far as audio quality is concerned, built-in sound bar audio offers an immersive surround sound experience. The overall sound experience was good with clear vocals and good loudness.

In terms of connectivity, the smart TV has it all. It comes with an RF, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AV-in, PC Input (VGA), PC Audio Input, three HDMI, two USB and AV-out ports. Overall, the Daiwa D55QUHD-M10 is a good smart TV with a great display and audio quality.

Estimated street price: Rs 39,990