Cybersecurity: Why data protection is important

Ripu Bajwa, director & general manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies, India

The current situation has made us realise that digital transformation has become a buzz word across industries and in recent times has transformed into a key element of business strategy. It has even become an indicator of an organisation’s growth and success. “We have witnessed growth of digital transformation in our country but at the same time, many organisations miss out on agile data privacy and security infrastructure,” says Ripu Bajwa, director & general manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies, India. According to Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) report, India saw a 37 % increase in cyberattacks in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, as compared to the fourth quarter (Q4) of last year.

As organisations embrace digital transformation, it will be imperative to better protect and manage their critical data by deploying robust data protection solutions. Bajwa says, “It will also be a necessity for CTOs and CIOs and not a choice to protect and secure the data of their customers.” A few trends, which Dell Technologies believes, would set the course for the data protection landscape in 2021 are:

Security automation: The increasing cyber attacks in the year 2020 has made organisations rethink their security measures, especially in terms of enterprise data security. “Security automation is the answer for organisations looking to secure their critical data in the future,” he says. Security automation is machine-based execution of security actions with the power to programmatically detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats without human intervention. The system will identify incoming threats from both external and internal stakeholders, and alert the DBAs as per the priority and level of threat. Automating security processing using AI tools will help companies to achieve this flexibility level.

Endpoint security: As organisations expand work-from-home and remote working solutions for their employees, the number of vulnerable endpoints increases. In such a situation, centralised security systems prove ineffective because of the disrupted landscape. “Endpoint security will become a necessity to manage multiple open points and help regulate data traffic through data loss prevention and monitor the incoming and outgoing connection of sensitive and mission-critical data,” says Bajwa.

Increased investment in cybersecurity and privacy solutions: Today, data protection has transformed itself into a priority for CIOs and organisations are investing heavily to safeguard their IT architecture against any kind of cyber threat or malware attack. Bajwa says, “In the year 2021, about 42% of organisations in India and globally, will continue to invest in cybersecurity and privacy solutions to steer away from the rising cyber-attacks in the era of remote working.”

The pandemic has forced organisations to take a relook at their IT budgets. Hence, customers will be more keen to invest in specific solutions like data protection for endpoints or against malwares, rather than investing in the entire suite.