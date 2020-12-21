Cybersecurity: The hidden costs of cybercrime

New McAfee report estimates global cybercrime losses to exceed $1 trillion
A new MCAfee global report titled “The Hidden Costs of Cybercrime,” conducted in partnership with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said that cybercrime costs the world economy more than $1 trillion, or just more than 1% of global GDP, which is up more than 50% from a 2018 study that put global losses at close to $600 billion. Beyond the global figure, the report also explored the damage reported beyond financial losses, finding 92% of companies felt effects beyond monetary losses.
“The severity and frequency of cyberattacks on businesses continues to rise as techniques evolve, new technologies broaden the threat surface, and the nature of work expands into home and remote environments” said Steve Grobman, SVP and CTO at McAfee. “While industry and government are aware of the financial and national security implications of cyber-attacks, unplanned downtime, the cost of investigating breaches and disruption to productivity represent less appreciated high impact costs.”