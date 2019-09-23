Cybersecurity: Tackling the menace of phishing

Phishing emails impacted one in two Indian firms that were hit by a cyberattack
Cybercriminals are evolving their attack methods and often use multiple payloads to maximise profits. According to a recent survey by IT security firm Sophos, phishing emails impacted one in two Indian organisations that were hit by a cyberattack. The global survey, The Impossible Puzzle of Cybersecurity, reveals IT managers are inundated with cyberattacks from different directions and are struggling to keep up due to a lack of security expertise, budget and up to date technology.
The survey polled 3,100 IT decision makers from mid-sized businesses in the US, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, UK, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, India, and South Africa. The survey revealed that attack techniques were varied and often multi-staged, increasing the difficulty to defend networks. One in six IT managers surveyed didn’t know how they were breached, and the diversity of attack methods means no one defensive strategy is a silver bullet.
“Software exploits were the initial point of entry in 41% of incidents, but they were also used in some fashion in 35% of all attacks, demonstrating how exploits are used at multiple stages of the attack chain,” said Sunil Sharma, managing director – sales, Sophos India & Saarc.
“Organisations that are only patching externally facing high-risk servers are left vulnerable internally and cybercriminals are taking advantage of this and other security lapses.”
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.