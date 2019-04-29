Cybersecurity norms: Securing modern enterprises in the digital world

Indians may have embraced digital transactions, but they are yet to learn the do\u2019s and don\u2019ts of sharing personal information, as social engineering and phishing emails are rampant. There is a dramatic correlation between adoption of mobile apps, digital payments and increasing number of financial frauds. The stakes are even higher for enterprises \u2013 government and private. The recent Global Risk Report 2019 released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) indicates that India faced the largest data breach in the world, with Aadhaar IDs of more than 1.1 billion citizens being breached. Further, the findings of a EY survey revealed that malware, phishing and disruptive cyberattacks are the top three threats to businesses in India. The moot point is this: when integrating business systems, information technology and operational technology that enable data-driven decision-making, it is important to also remember that this can pose new security challenges. Therefore, it is imperative to ensure that security is integral, holistic and automated from the outset; rather than pieced together over time. New approaches to security \u201cSecurity and safety measures require new approaches, as this is pervasive and not under the management of IT experts. A techno-legal approach will be a suitable way to address this concern,\u201d says Arvind Tiwary, Chair, IoT Forum, TiE and chairperson, Cybersecurity WG, IET IoT Panel. He adds, \u201cWith the current IT laws, conducting a forensic analysis after a breach becomes difficult. Building a right framework for cybersecurity and data privacy is of foremost importance with India aiming to be a trillion-dollar digital economy.\u201d Web traffic encryption According to Thales\u2019 research, 86% of organisations feel vulnerable to data threats, and less than 30% of organisations use encryption as part of their digital transformation strategy. \u201cThe investments made in next-generation firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, secure web gateways and similar devices are pointless if web traffic is not decrypted, inspected and encrypted back. Traditional firewalls and Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS) are only as effective as the rules they are configured to enforce. Their inability to decrypt web traffic in real-time to detect bad actors also result in performance issues and concerns around the timeliness of the security solution,\u201d says Sanjai Gangadharan, regional director, Saarc, A10 Networks. Enterprise customers are looking for purpose-built, dedicated solutions to address the SSL blind spot without degrading the performance of the security infrastructure. He says that the organisation\u2019s Thunder SSLi provides decryption solutions which compliments security products to scrutinise for threats, decrypt and encrypt data back again without privacy concerns. Detailing security down to the chip A closer look at the major trends in the IT industry today \u2013 like VR and AR, artificial and machine intelligence, deep learning, self-driving vehicles reveal that they all require vast amounts of processing power to manage the explosion of data resulting from these technology implementations. As virtualisation takes centre-stage, this processing power is being delivered through highly efficient, scale-out data centres. \u201cToday, both hardware and software need to provide comprehensive security. The old story of relying only on OS and application-layer security built in by the developer community, or external tools such as antivirus protection is proving to be insufficient against modern cyber threats, particularly when virtualised and cloud-based infrastructure is involved,\u201d says Jay Hiremath, corporate vice-president, Systems Design Engineering at AMD. He believes that chip level security is the need of the hour. Having security protection on the chipset makes it even more difficult for outsiders to find and breach a system\u2019s defenses. Additionally, they can utilise read-only memory that may be impossible to modify. \u201cIn November, we launched the 7nm AMD Radeon Instinct MI60 and MI50 graphics accelerator \u2013 the industry\u2019s only hardware-virtualised GPUs. They deliver the compute performance required for next-generation deep learning, HPC, cloud computing and rendering applications. These new graphics cards are based on the high-performance, flexible \u201cVega\u201d architecture and are specifically designed for ML and AI, delivering higher levels of floating-point performance, greater efficiencies and new features for datacentre deployments,\u201d he adds. In sum total, as security and related issues continue to evolve, businesses will have to ensure that they have strong security protocols in place for both hardware and software.