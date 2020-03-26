Cybersecurity in time of coronavirus outbreak: 400 experts step in to fight COVID-19 scams

Maintaining defense of communication network and service is imperative.

Outbreak of the novel coronavirus has led to a significant rise in the number of malicious software that impacts cybersecurity. Therefore, an international group of 400 volunteers that have expertise in cybersecurity have come along for solutions that would fight against hacking being done in the name of coronavirus, Reuters reported. The group has professionals from more than 40 countries and includes people from top technology companies like Microsoft Corp and Amazon. The group fighting to tackle cyber threat is called the COVID-19 CTI League.

The report said Marc Rogers, vice president at security company Okta Inc and head of security at hacking conference Def Con, is one of the four initial managers and he said that the group’s main priority would be to combat hacks against medical facilities along with other responders to the pandemic who are on the frontline. This will particularly be important to stop hacking of health organizations.

Maintaining defense of communication network and service is imperative, especially for those who are working from home. The group is also focusing on using its established contacts in internet infrastructure providers so that it can subdue “garden-variety phishing attacks” as well as target other financial crimes that are taking place in the name of COVID-19 scare. According to the report, hackers are using the scare to collect personal information and credentials.

The report highlighted that the current volume of phishing attacks have never been seen before and they are present in almost every language. It is to note that phishing messages are delivered to many which ask the user to enter a password or any other information that is sensitive. The information provided to these websites are used by attackers in order to take control of bank accounts, emails among others.

According to the report, the group has identified one campaign that was used to spread malicious software. However, the professionals refused to throw light on the details.