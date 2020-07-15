Cybersecurity: How secure is the public cloud?

India, on the other hand, fared the worst, with 93% of organisations being hit by an attack in the last year.

According to The State of Cloud Security 2020, a global survey from cybersecurity firm Sophos, more than 90% (93%) of Indian organisations experienced a public cloud security incident in the last year—including ransomware (53%) and other malware (49%), exposed data (49%), compromised accounts (48%), and cryptojacking (36%). Europeans suffered the lowest percentage of security incidents in the cloud, an indicator that compliance with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) guidelines are helping to protect organisations from being compromised. India, on the other hand, fared the worst, with 93% of organisations being hit by an attack in the last year.

“Ransomware, not surprisingly, is one of the most widely reported cybercrimes in the public cloud. The most successful ransomware attacks include data in the public cloud, according to the State of Ransomware 2020 report, and attackers are shifting their methods to target cloud environments that cripple necessary infrastructure and increase the likelihood of payment,” said Chester Wisniewski, principal research scientist, Sophos.

Accidental exposure continues to plague organisations, with misconfigurations exploited in 44% of reported attacks on Indian organisations.

Additionally, 55% of organisations report that cybercriminals gained access through stolen cloud provider account credentials. Despite this, only a quarter of organisations (29%) say managing access to cloud accounts is a top area of concern.

All respondents (100%) admit to concern about their current level of cloud security, an encouraging sign that it is top of mind and important. With 76% organisations using the public cloud, detection and response is leading cloud security concern for Indian IT managers while data security remains a top concern globally for businesses.