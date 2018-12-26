Cyber security firm Seqrite detects over 2.6 crore cyberthreats targeting Indian firms during July-Sept

Seqrite quarterly threat report mapped that IT/IT-enabled services firms faced the most number of threats, with over 40 per cent of the threats targeting the industry. (IE)

Cyber security firm Seqrite Wednesday said it has detected over 2.6 crore threats targeting Indian companies between July and September, translating to 2.8 lakh threats a day. “Seqrite detected more than 2.6 crore threats targeting Indian enterprises during the three-month period — translating to a per day detection rate of over 2.8 lakhs threats,” the company said in a statement. The enterpise arm of Quick Heal Technologies found that ransomware, exploits/bugs, adware, and infectors remained popular attack tools for cyber criminals, but threat related to cryptojacking increased.

“Seqrite detected over 24,000 cryptojacking hits on a daily basis during third quarter of 2018, underlining the growing popularity of this relatively new threat,” the statement said. Seqrite quarterly threat report mapped that IT/IT-enabled services firms faced the most number of threats, with over 40 per cent of the threats targeting the industry.

Also read| How to watch YouTube, Instagram videos without leaving WhatsApp chats on PC

Other key sectors such as manufacturing (17.88 per cent), education (12.56 per cent), and hospitality (9.17 per cent) were also deemed to be at risk, the report said.. “Growing inter-connectivity has demolished traditional security perimeters. Every endpoint, every node, every device connected to enterprise networks has become a point of entry for attackers looking to steal invaluable information and disrupt business operations.

“Attacks are becoming smarter and more targeted, and are causing much greater damage,” said Sanjay Katkar, joint managing director and chief technology officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited.