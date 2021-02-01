Cyber risks: Indians feel most secure while ordering food online

Notably, three out of four people in India (74%) say they are concerned about today’s cyber risks, yet one in five (20%) respondents admit that they are not confident in their ability to prevent a cyberattack.

McAfee has announced findings from its 2021 Consumer Security Mindset Report revealing that while the shift to a digital-first life was brought on by the global pandemic, Indian consumers have shown an increased online footprint, with activities such as online banking (68%), financial planning (55%), and personal shopping (63%) at the top of the list. With the increase in activities online, consumers are potentially exposed to more cyber threats. Notably, three out of four people in India (74%) say they are concerned about today’s cyber risks, yet one in five (20%) respondents admit that they are not confident in their ability to prevent a cyberattack.

As consumers continue to adapt to and embrace their new digital worlds, cybercriminals are taking note and looking to take advantage. The more time consumers spend online interacting with various applications and services, the greater their exposure is potential risks such as phishing attacks or fraud. McAfee found that over three quarters (78%) of Indian respondents admitted to being most concerned about their financial data, such as credit card or banking details, being stolen, while 74% were concerned that their personal information, such as birthday or address, could get hacked.

Furthermore, when asked about their perception of risk and security, more than half (58%) indicated that they feel secure while performing online activities. Yet, while people feel most secure ordering food online (63%), their perception is the opposite when it comes to online dating, where close to half (42%) feel less secure.

“The first step in protecting ourselves is realising that there’s a lot we can do to stay safe online and to preserve our digital wellness,” said Terry Hicks, EVP of McAfee’s Consumer Business. “It’s better to prevent a problem than be in a position of having to fix it. We can always work on our own safe online habits—from the apps we install, to the websites we click on, to the emails we open. Making this shift in our mindset and behaviours is a necessity in protecting what we value most—our privacy and identity- giving us all much needed peace of mind.”