Cyber-bullying: Someone harassing you on Facebook? Here’s how to report his profile

Representative Image

Cyberspace is immense and people often fall prey to cyber bullies or impersonators on social media platforms like Facebook. So if someone is bothering you on Facebook with messages or comments repeatedly, then you should go ahead and report the profile.

Here’s how to report a profile on Facebook:

If a single person is disturbing you, you can report him either from the mobile app or the website.

1. If you want to report a person, go to his profile

2. Click the icon with three dots icon on the bottom right of the cover photo

3. Select ‘Give feedback or report this profile’

4. Select from the given tags to highlight why you want to report the profile

5. Then click ‘Send’

Once you click on ‘Give feedback or report this profile’, you will be given options to choose from ‘Pretending to be someone’, ‘fake account’, ‘fake name’, ‘Posting inappropriate things’, ‘I want to help’, ‘Something else’. You can click on the specific reason and block or report the person.

How to report a post on Facebook:

If a post seems disturbing to you or seems to you as spreading fake news, terrorism, hate speech, spam, nudity, or anything else that might cause an adverse effect. Go ahead and report it. The process is almost similar to reporting a profile.

1. Click on the three dots icon in the top right of the post

2. Select ‘Give Feedback on This Post’

3. Choose your reason for reporting the post

4. If the reason is not listed there, select ‘Something Else’ and you’ll be given another list of options from where you can choose

5. Then click ‘Send’

Read Also| WhatsApp releases new update for Windows Phone to support private reply feature



How to report a comment on Facebook:

1. Take the cursor over the comment, three dots will appear beside it

2. Select the three dots and then select ‘Give feedback or report this comment’

3. Choose the reason for reporting it

4. If you select ‘Pretending to Be Someone’ you will be asked whether it’s you, a friend, or a celebrity they are impersonating.

5. If you choose ‘I Want to Help,’ you’ll be asked whether it’s a suicide, self-injury, harassment or a hacked profile.

6. Then click ‘Send’

However, one can not report comments in his or her own profile. You can delete also comment and report the particular profile separately.