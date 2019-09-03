Curve monitors take immersive gaming a notch above

By Eric Wei, Senior Sales Director, ViewSonic Asia-Pacific

The gaming industry in India has observed rapid growth over the last decade and is projected to reach $801 million by 2022. Moreover, India is a viable market for gaming monitors because it has a vast youth population of over 350 million. Gaming in India is on a rise owing to the adoption of advanced gaming technologies. The shift towards larger displays have been gradual but steady as well, due to continuous improvements in the display technologies. While buying a monitor, a few imperative factors to be kept in mind are size, resolution, refresh rate and display aspect ratio of the monitor.

Did you know that the screen in a movie theatre is also curved? Yes, everyone enjoys watching films on a bigger screen and a curve display makes your experience more immersive. The curvature takes advantage of the 3D stereo as well as the peripheral vision that helps in better projecting than flat displays. Curved screen design is more prevailing due to advancement in the display panel technologies. This design was first applied to televisions to improve the quality of audiovisual entertainment since then the PC market has started opting for more and more curving monitor.

Curved monitors have been providing the veracious gaming experience since 2014. Ever since the curved monitors hit the consumer market, almost every gamer has been switching their preferences. The reason why curved monitors are preferred over flat monitors is the display solution (the curvature or the magnitude of bending) as the main characteristic. It usually takes a value of 1800R, 3000R or 4000R (where R stands for radius and is measured in millimetres). The lower the number is, the more curved your monitor is, for example, 1800R has the standard specifications and is more curved than 4000R.

Gaming often requires your eyes to keep up with the fast-paced motion and curved monitors provide the surface you need for an intensive gaming session. The viewing distance matters the most while you are in the middle of any gaming session, curved monitors are slightly bent inwards from both the sides providing better angles and field of view. However, while using a flat monitor, the distance from your eyes differs to the middle of the screen as compared to the sides of the screen. With the wider viewing angle, the curved monitor provides an immense experience of gaming so that you never miss the sight of the enemy while and it enhances the action of fast-paces game genres. Concave surface in a curved monitor minimises the jarring reflections and are preferred usually over flat monitors: