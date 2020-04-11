CSS Corp to utilise the HERE Platform

Sunil Mittal, EVP, CSS Corp, said, Location-based intelligence is emerging as a driver for providing personalised services to consumers. (Representational image)

CSS Corp, the IT services company, has partnered with HERE Technologies to provide advanced location analytics solutions for their customers. “CSS Corp will leverage HERE’s products and solutions such as HLS, routing, traffic, positioning and tracking fleet telematics for its geospatial solutions to drive contextual intelligence for faster decision-making, scalability, improved efficiency and productivity,” CSS Corp said in a statement.

Sunil Mittal, EVP, CSS Corp, said, “Location-based intelligence is emerging as a driver for providing personalised services to consumers. With our portfolio of best-in-class digital solutions in automation and advanced analytics, CSS Corp is in a strong position to deliver compelling business outcomes through this partnership with HERE Technologies, the global leader in location intelligence.”

Aditya Waghray of HERE added: “Our tie-up with CSS Corp defines a unique set of joint solutions to address the market demand for location services in the geospatial services space focused on improving fleet productivity, driver retention, while reducing operational costs.”