Crysis Remastered 2020 is delayed because leaked trailer left fans upset

Crysis Remastered launch has been pushed forward by a few weeks.

Crysis needs no introduction. For PC gamers, it was once the pinnacle of graphic prowess, meant to show off the calibre of their fancy rigs. The console version was beautiful too. So when developer Crytek announced it was remastering the original Crysis (which was launched a decade ago), due for a release this year with high-quality textures and improved art assets for PC and console (in a first, also for the Nintendo Switch), gamers were bound to go berserk.

Crytek was supposed to kick things off with a gameplay trailer that would also have hopefully shared a launch date in addition to showing off what was in store. But much to Crytek’s disappointment, the gameplay trailer was leaked online in advance. On any given day, that would mean music to gamers, but not in this case. The leaked Crysis Remastered gameplay trailer did not meet fans’ expectations. At least the majority wasn’t impressed with what Crytek had been working on.

Turns out the leaked trailer might just have been real, something that Crytek has also hinted in a new Twitter post hours after it went rival. All the negative feedback has pushed the developer to delay the launch of Crysis Remastered though it is still going to happen this year as planned (Crytek never really announced a formal launch date). More precisely, the Crysis Remastered launch has been pushed forward by a few weeks.

“This extra time until release will allow us to get Crysis Remastered up to the PC and console-breaking standard you’ve come to expect from Crysis games,” Crytek said in the post.

It looks like Crytek will also take this time to rework on its gameplay trailer because even that has been delayed for now.

As I said in the beginning, Crysis needs no introduction. “Can it run Crysis?” is a meme many of us (gamers) have grown up with so obviously the expectations will be sky high for whenever Crytek decides to drop the next Crysis, remastered or otherwise. This may be the first time a game has been delayed from fans’ reactions to a trailer, which also goes to show that Crytek knows and understands well what Crysis means for gamers (even today), and it’s nice to see it going back to fix things.

For now, fans are clearly upset, some have even called the game horrible (basis of the leaked trailer) and asked Crytek to scrap it altogether. It would be interesting to see how Crytek plans to swing the tide in its favour going forward because anything that’s less than the PC and console-breaking standard will simply fail to make the cut. Fingers crossed.