Cryptographic risks from quantum computing for tech companies

By:
Published: January 23, 2020 3:30:50 AM

That means data pilfered today may be safe for now, but could become vulnerable once quantum computers arrive.

Data safely encrypted by today’s standards will become easy to decrypt in a quantum future. (Representative image)Data safely encrypted by today’s standards will become easy to decrypt in a quantum future. (Representative image)

Information technology companies are clear about the cryptographic risks they face from quantum computing. First, the cost of fighting future quantum computing threats/attacks will spiral out of control.

 

Second, data safely encrypted by today’s standards will become easy to decrypt in a quantum future.

