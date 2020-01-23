Cryptographic risks from quantum computing for tech companies

That means data pilfered today may be safe for now, but could become vulnerable once quantum computers arrive.
Information technology companies are clear about the cryptographic risks they face from quantum computing. First, the cost of fighting future quantum computing threats/attacks will spiral out of control.
Second, data safely encrypted by today’s standards will become easy to decrypt in a quantum future.
