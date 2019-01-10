Crossloop Designer Earphones: Stands out for design, sound quality

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 1:46 AM

A good option if you want an accessory that people would want to know more about

We have all struggled with tangled earphone cables, often when you pull them out of your pocket or purse. While there are a bunch of accessories available in the market to solve this problem, Crossloop is a brand that does this with style. Crossloop’s featured collection of designer earphones are available in a variety of colour combinations that also makes these stand out.

Since these colourful cables are anything but the standard black or white, there is also a less chance others would accidentally pick your pair. The Crossloop designer earphones we got for review had a combination of purple, yellow and blue threads on the cable.

The colours are very subtle, and not too flashy. rather gender neutral, given the many different colour options. The design keeps the earphones tangle-free. The thread has been woven in really well and should last long. Since the yellow started to get dirty after a week’s usage, I would recommend darker colours.

The earphone itself has been fashioned on Apple Airpods, which did fit very well in my ears. Though not with soft silicone caps, the earphones were comfortable during long usage. The sound quality is very good and you realise this as soon as you plug these in. I used my Crossloop designer earphones with OnePlus 5T and even at the lowest volumes, the sound quality was pretty loud and clear. This makes it suitable for say when you are out on the road in traffic or in some other noisy place.

I listened to all kinds of music and dance numbers like Aankh Maare especially sound really good given the clarity. However, after the mid volume levels, you will feel a bit of noise creep in. Softer numbers like Aaoge jab tum from Jab We Met also sound good.

My only issue with the earphones was the mic. It was difficult for me to take calls on this as it often felt like my voice was not clear to the other person. So, it has happened more than twice that I had to remove the earphones in the middle of a call to talk properly. This is not the case with the standard Samsung earphones that I use.

Priced at Rs 999, Crossloop Designer earphones are an excellent option if you want an accessory that people would want to know more about. It does stand out in a good way and the sound quality is great as well. A good option for listening to music on the go without having to worry about earphones getting tangled, though this is not ideal for taking calls.

Estimated street price: Rs 999

