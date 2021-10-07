Crossbeats Orbit Smartwatch: High on specs, low on price

Apart from doing the smart things mentioned so far, smartwatches are fashionable pieces that can enhance the wearer’s appearance, adding a touch of class and sophistication.

Smartwatches are valuable tools for tracking fitness. They are are equipped with lifestyle-enhancing features like pedometers that count the number of steps a user takes throughout the day. These touch-screen enabled wearables also have a heart rate monitor for monitoring the heartbeat rate during exercises. Plus, there are other fitness and health tools, including sleep monitors for monitoring the quality and quantity of sleep a user gets, ECG monitors, and blood pressure monitors. Apart from doing the smart things mentioned so far, smartwatches are fashionable pieces that can enhance the wearer’s appearance, adding a touch of class and sophistication.

Take for instance, the Crossbeats Orbit series of smartwatches; we are looking at two all-new Bluetooth calling smartwatches – Orbit and Orbit Sport – with voice calling, health trackers and more. Crossbeats is a fast-growing audio and wearable brand; the Orbit (Rs 4,499) and Orbit Sport (Rs 4,999) are designed to meet all the healthy lifestyle needs of young Indian millennials. Our review unit was the Orbit watch that is high on specs and low on price.

“The Orbit series has been engineered with advanced motion sensors and dynamic tracking algorithm to monitor key health metrics such as blood oxygen level, heart rate, blood pressure, breathing and sleeping pattern. These timepieces can be your constant buddy as well as personal health assistants, enabling you to track your vitals at ease,” said Crossbeats co-founder Archit Agarwal about Orbit and Orbit Sport.

Making Bluetooth calling a seamless experience are the Orbit smartwatch’s in-built microphone and speaker, along with a nicely designed dial pad for two-way communication. Packed in a round metal case, the watch offers a high resolution IPS colour display with touch screen size of 1.3-inch. Moreover, Orbit makes active living more fun with CB ACTIV, the company’s in-house app developed for the watch, which is compatible with Google Fit, Strava and Apple Health.

Orbit has a ‘Find my phone’ feature that enables the users to alert their smartphone for times when they have left it behind. The watch also comes with IP68 waterproof rating and 10 sports modes to choose from, for various sporting activities like cycling, treadmill, badminton, yoga, hiking, running and walking, among others. Orbit comes in two colour options, Metallic Blue and Graphite Black.

The other features of the watch include, music control, anti-lost, voice assistants, reminders, and alerts. Summing up the features, the Orbit watch can throw out a battery life of upto 10 days in normal use conditions and about two days with voice calls activated.

Estimated street price: Rs 4,499