Crossbeats Ignite Pro & Epic Lite: The perfect fit for active lifestyles

Ignite Pro is an entry-level timepiece with a big screen and accurate health tracking; Epic Lite is a next-gen TWS, packed with smart features like switchable listening modes, QuietOn ANC technology and a lot more

THE COVID-19 pandemic has prompted an explosion of interest in wearable technologies to do everything from detecting oxygen levels in blood with a smartwatch to wireless earbuds that are hands-free and cord-free and greatly assist in our work- and learn-from-home lifestyles. Analysts forecast the rise in remote work and interest in health monitoring is driving growth. The who’s who of the tech industry is in an overdrive to tap this significant market opportunity, including plenty of smaller players, homegrown as well global, vying for market share. Crossbeats is a fast-growing audio and wearable brand that has impressed in the past with its versatile product range, including smartwatches and wireless earphones. We take a look at two of their new offerings—a smartwatch and wireless earbuds—that are designed to meet all the healthy lifestyle needs of young Indian millennials.

Crossbeats Ignite Pro (Rs 2,999)

Basically, there are two timepieces here – Ignite Pro (our review unit, Rs 2,999) and Ignite S3 Pro (Rs 5,999). While Ignite Pro is an entry level smartwatch with a fairly big screen, Ignite S3 Pro is an affordable Bluetooth calling smartwatch with split screen and wallet features. The smartwatches are up for grabs on crossbeats.com and other e-commerce platforms. Ignite S3 Pro is a Bluetooth voice calling smartwatch that offers features like Business Card and Wallet. Besides in-built mic and speaker, the smartwatch ups the ante with its in-call feature, a big 1.7-inch HD IPS display and brightness of 600 Nits with 320 x 380 display. Designed exclusively for those always on the go, this all-new timepiece with split screen and customisable widgets comes with an ‘Always on Display’ mode. It has 13 dynamic sport modes along with advanced health features like MET and pressure monitoring.

An entry level smartwatch with a big 1.7-inch screen size, Ignite Pro comes in a host of vibrant yet subtle colour options, such as Blush Pink, Frost Silver, Frost Black, Ice Silver and Carbon Black. It has a dual theme display, customisable watch faces and 10 different sport modes. Engineered for advanced health tracking, the budget smartwatch can monitor the user’s stress levels and temperature 24×7. The dust and water resistant IP67 certified smartwatch also has an inbuilt mechanism for notification and call alerts.

In the past, we have reviewed the Crossbeats Orbit series of smartwatches and were quite impressed with their overall performance. Trust me, these new timepieces (Ignite Pro and Ignite S3 Pro) can be your constant buddy as well as personal health assistants, enabling you to track your vitals at ease.

Crossbeats Epic Lite Earbuds (Rs 3,499)

Epic Lite are Crossbeats’ latest ANC true wireless earbuds with three switchable noise-cancelling modes. The earbuds come with enhanced 11mm drivers tuned for a punchy bass along with Hybrid ANC Technology for an immersive audio experience. Available in three elegant colour options— Jet Black, Urban Green and Metro Silver— Epic Lite is currently up for grabs at a price of Rs 3,499.

Basically, Crossbeats Epic Lite has a superlight construction, making it a nice blend of style and technology. Apart from instant auto-pairing, there are three switchable noise cancelling modes, which is a rarity in this price point.

These buds have swift touch control to effortlessly toggle through the features and take or cut a call. Upping the ante further are Epic Lite’s voice assistant feature and four inbuilt microphones The ANC true wireless earbuds come equipped with instant auto pairing and offer a playtime upto 12 hours. It supports fast Type-C charging.