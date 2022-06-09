Crossbeats Ignite LYT: Give your wrist a smart touch

Crossbeats Ignite LYT is a lightweight smartwatch built for youngsters. Its 1.69-inch display screen with contoured edges of 2.5D curvature gives it a sleek and stylish look. The watch boasts some useful features like precise SpO2 tracker to monitor oxygen level and real-time heart rate tracking with 24 hours data log.

Ignite LYT is available in Zenith Gold, Sapphire Blue and Carbon Black colours. Moulded into a high-grade premium ABS construction bezel with a full-touch IPS display, it carries a price tag of Rs 1,999. It also carries most of the smart features ranging from the remote shutter, find my phone, music control to dual theme menu UI, and all the basic health apps like HR, SpO2, sleep, women’s health, and more. One single full charge gives almost 15 days of marathon running.

Crossbeats has also introduced Crossbeats Xplore, a secure app that is engineered to send out reminders for critical daily needs such as medicine and working out. It is loaded with specially designed themes, layouts and more than 100 app-exclusive watch faces with timely updates and new releases.

SPECIFICATIONS

*Display: 1.69-inch 2.5D double-curved Full Touch IPS

* Health features: Heart rate, SpO2, blood pressure, sleep monitor, pedometer, women’s health

* Smart features: Theatre & DND modes, notifications, stopwatch, alarm, sedentary reminder

* Estimated street price: Rs 1,999