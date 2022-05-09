Croma Earbuds & Neckband: This audio gear feels good in your ears

Croma, from the Tata Group, is known for stocking products of almost all the big and small consumer electronic brands. A relatively lesser known fact is that Croma has its own private label products as well, that are reliable and reasonably priced. We take a look at two of its most recent audio products.

Croma TWS Earbuds CREEH1901sBTEB

Priced at Rs 1,599 and white in colour, these true wireless stereo earbuds pack decent-quality audio, good connectivity via Bluetooth and a comfortable fit into a tiny and stylish package. They boast of the latest Bluetooth version 5.1+EDR for better stability, plus there’s a Type-C port for fast charging. They also support touch control features.

If you are passionate about hearing music with clarity, richness and powerful bass, these are the ones you need to consider.

KEY FEATURES

* Bluetooth version: 5.1

* Support profiles: HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP

* Wireless range: Upto 10 meters

* Talk time: Upto 4.5 hours per charge

Estimated street price: Rs 1,599

Croma BT neckband CREEH2004sBTNB Blk

An elegant looking neckband, this allows you to easily answer/end calls, play/pause music, next/previous song controls etc. It has magnetic earbuds to stow the neckband around. There is a high-quality built-in microphone for hands-free calling, plus it even has Google and Siri voice assistant function.

KEY FEATURES

* Bluetooth version: 5.0

* Operating distance: 10 meter

* Playtime upto: 15 hours

* Speaker driver: 10mm

* Impedance: 16 ohm

Estimated street price: Rs 799