Critical zero-day vulnerability in Chrome potentially exploited by hackers, Google rolls out fix

Google has released a quite crucial update for the Google Chrome browser which will be fixing a security bug in it. Tech giant Google is aware of the zero-day vulnerability which has recently been exploited by hackers, potentially. In order to keep the users’ data as well as privacy online, it is important that customers update their Google Chrome to the latest version.

The version 105.0.5195.102 is currently available for laptops and computers who are currently using Windows, Mac and Linux. It is expected that it will soon roll out to Google Chrome users over the next few days.

Google in its blog post has mentioned that it is completely aware of the report that an exploit of CVE-2022-3075 is out there. However, it has decided not to speak or comment about it.

Tech giant Google in its statement has mentioned, ” Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.”

The sensitivity of this has been in reference to insufficient data validation in Mojo which was detected by an unknown tipster recently on August 30.

Not long ago, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) had come across multiple casualties in Google ChromeOS LTS channel version prior to 96.0.4664.219. It is expected that all these casualties exist in Google ChromeOS due to Use after free in Blink,Browser Creation, WebUI, Managed devices A Chrome OS Shell, Sign-IN Flow, Extensions and Extensions API.

A potential attacker can easily attack by making use of the casualties by sending users a specially crafted request on the targeted system.

