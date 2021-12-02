Cricket 22 out now on consoles, PC: Top features, gameplay, India price and everything to know

Cricket 22 is listed on Steam. One can get Cricket 22 at the cost of Rs 2,999.

Adding to the list of popular cricket video game franchises is Cricket 22 has been launched by Big Ant Studios. Cricket 22 is going to be the first game in the series to be available for the next-generation consoles including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S, X. The makers of the game have chosen Pat Cummins and Meg Lanning — captains of Australia’s respective men and women cricket teams as the two major icons who will also be reflected on the cover of the game.

The makers of the game have termed Cricket 22 as the studio’s “most detailed cricket simulation” and has been released in time before the upcoming Ashes test series played between Australia and England. Owing to its inspiration from the Ashes test series, the makers have also named the game- Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes.

Apart from PS5 and Series S, X, the game will also be available on PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

Cricket 22 launched

The game was slated to release on November 25, but it was postponed to December 2 and finally got launched at 12:01 am today. The delay in the launch of the game was also owing to the fact that Australian cricket team former captain Tim Paine suddenly resigned from captaincy after he was accused in a scandal. The makers had earlier chosen Paine as one of the icons along with Australian women’s cricket team captain Meg Lanning.

Will Cricket 22 be available on Steam?

Cricket 22 price, availability

So far as the price of Cricket 22 game is concerned, the game will cost Rs 3,999 in India and about Rs 5,350 across platforms. One should also note that the gamers who pre-order the game would also stand the chance of receiving Cricket 22 Nets Training, Batting and Bowling mini games.

On the availability front, the game can be pre-ordered through Cricket Australia’s online store for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox . For now the game has been listed “unavailable” on the Microsoft Store but its cost-Rs 3,999- has been mentioned on the main page. The game has also not been listed on the Nintendo Store as yet.