Creating a quantum computing workforce

Quantum computing has the potential to solve some of the most pressing issues our world faces today. Quantum computers will enable new discoveries in the areas of healthcare, energy, environmental systems, smart materials, and beyond. Towards this, Microsoft is creating a new programme to build quantum computing skills and capabilities in the academic community in India.

As part of this initiative, Microsoft Garage is organising a ‘Train the Trainer’ programme in collaboration with Electronics and ICT Academies at Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur and National Institute of Technology, Patna. This programme will train 900 faculty from universities and institutes across India through E& ICT Academies at Institutes of national importance such as IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee, MNIT Jaipur, NIT Patna, IIIT-D Jabalpur, and NIT Warangal, equipping academics with the required skills to start building their quantum future. The training programme is being conducted virtually, from August 24-29, 2020. It will also cover practical coding for participants using Microsoft Q# & Quantum Development Kit.

Rajiv Kumar, managing director, Microsoft India Development Centre, and corporate vice-president, Enterprise+Devices India, said, “India is renowned across the world for its science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computing (STEM+C) workforce, and a tech-capable citizenry. Through this initiative in India, we aim to develop skills in quantum at scale, which has the potential to trigger the new frontier of innovation, shaping the future of the IT industry in this part of the world.”