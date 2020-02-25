Crazy WhatsApp hack! Find out who has read your message even with ‘read receipt’ turned off; check details

Grey double ticks turn into blue once the recipient has read the message.

When the feature was introduced by WhatsApp that allowed users to turn off their ‘read receipt’, many adopted it as a means to maintain privacy. Before this, once the message was read, blue ticks appeared informing the sender that the receiver had seen the message. It has been the easiest way to figure out that the message has been read, even if no response is received.

It is to note that when users send a message on WhatsApp, a single grey tick appears which turns into double ticks when the message is delivered. However, WhatsApp in 2014 had introduced the concept of blue ticks. Those grey double ticks turn into blue once the recipient has read the message. The appearance of the blue ticks later became optional. Nonetheless, if you want to check if your message has been read, try sending voice notes.

How This Works:

The optional feature does not work on WhatsApp voice notes. Once the voice notes are played, blue ticks will automatically appear even if the recipient did not listen to the entire voice note, indicating that the person has checked the messages. This is applicable in the Android operating system as well as on iOS. There have not been any measures taken by WhatsApp to change this as of now.

How To Check Message Report In WhatsApp Groups:

You can also find out who has read your message in a WhatsApp group via a simple feature present in the messaging app. When all the members in any WhatsApp group have read the messages, the tick turns blue regardless of the fact that the members have turned off their read receipt. If everyone has not read, you can simply long-press the message. You can then select the information option for that message. By doing so, some options appear that show which all members of the group have read your message, and which all haven’t. This also shows who has read the message along with the delivery and reading time of the message. This applies not only to messages but links, pictures and videos as well.