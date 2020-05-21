Covid Safe: How to clean your phone the right way

Your mobile phone is now clean and ready to be used again.

By Zia Askari

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, various protective measures adopted by people (social distancing, wearing a mask, etc.,) are the norm to keep safe. But what about personal accessories such as mobile phones, watches and other electronic gadgets that we touch on a regular basis? How can we disinfect them? After all, the mobile is an indispensable item in our hand for making or answering calls, watching videos, ordering online items, making digital payments and more. Various studies have suggested that the novel coronavirus is able to survive on some surfaces for many days.

In the given scenario, it is extremely important for you to sanitise your mobile in the right manner after you have returned home from a visit outside. Samsung has updated on its website that you can use an alcohol-based solution (70%) and apply it to your phone with a microfibre cloth. Vivo recommends that sanitisers or cleaning agents should not be put directly on to the smartphone screen as it can harm the delicate composition of the display.

Smartphone screens are made of delicate material and hence putting a sanitiser (with 70% alcohol) can easily strip the Oleophobic and Hydrophobic coatings of the screen that keep oil and water from damaging your display and other ports. Here are some important pointers to help you disinfect your smartphone and clean it in the Covid-19 era.

Spray a non-abrasive or alcohol-based (70% isopropyl) disinfectant directly on a soft lint-free cloth and wipe down your device while it is powered down and unplugged.

Smartphones carry different openings in the form of ports and hence you need to be careful about these open spaces like earphone jack, charging port, speaker, earpiece grill, etc. The liquid can damage the functionality of these ports, therefore, they ought to be cleaned with gentle hands.

In case you are using a smartphone case – it needs to be cleaned separately; if your smartphone case is made of silicon or hard plastic, feel free to wash it in running water. You can also use soap or hand washing liquid for cleaning purpose. Water is a strict no-no in case of non-silicon or plastic material.

Avoid touching your face, nose or mouth while cleaning your device.

Throw the micro-fibre cloth/tissue properly in the dustbin after the cleaning process is over.

Put the case and phone back together once both are clean and dry.

Once done, clean your hands properly with soap or handwash.

Your mobile phone is now clean and ready to be used again.

Askari writes on communications, technology and gadgets at TelecomDrive.com