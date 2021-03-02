Covid Impact: Tablets make a comeback in 2020

On the other hand, Samsung was the top gainer in 2020 as its strong control on component supplies helped to gain a 13-percentage point jump in market share.

The domestic market for tablets recorded an around 15% annual growth in shipments in 2020 calendar year, after four consecutive years of lacklustre performance.

“India tablet market recorded 14.7% y-o-y growth with shipments totalling 2.8 million units in 2020. It was a year of growth after declining for four consecutive years, mainly aided by the increased utility of tablets to support e-learning demand,” IDC said.

Consumer shipments reported an exceptional 59.8% growth over 2019. However, commercial shipments declined by 14.3% y-o-y as a few government projects were postponed to 2021, it added.

On the price points and demand scenario, IDC said, “Demand remains centralised to the budget segment with $100<$200 contributing to more than half of total tablet shipments in India. Market above $300 also witnessed an impressive growth of 72.3% y-o-y, supported by strong shipments of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and iPad 10.2”.

According to industry players, tablets witnessed a revival last year as people used it for online education and content consumption. Further to capitalise on the pent-up demand in the market during October-December 2020, vendors offered attractive discounts and competitive price points. In 2020, tablets emerged as a family device.

The market research firm said Lenovo maintained its lead in the domestic tablet market with a 6.6% growth in its shipments over 2019. It also reported its biggest consumer year with a 153% y-o-y growth in 2020. However, the company witnessed a 15.1% decline in its commercial segment.

On the other hand, Samsung was the top gainer in 2020 as its strong control on component supplies helped to gain a 13-percentage point jump in market share. Also, the company managed to remain at the top spot in the consumer segment with shipments growing 157% over 2019.

“Apple replaced iBall for the third position as it witnessed a 13% y-o-y growth in its shipments. Apple struggled with stock availability throughout the year. However, with their new launches, it was able to gain the crucial segment share in the second half of the year,” IDC added.

iBall dropped to the fourth spot as it saw a 69.9% y-o-y decline in its shipments. The vendor mainly struggled in managing the supplies during the pandemic that forced the vendor to have negative growth in both segments, while Huawei ranked fifth for the full year of 2020 as shipments tripled from the previous year. The online traction with the suitable price points helped the vendor clock an impressive growth.